Joseph's Hat Trick Lifts Sea Dogs to 5-2 Win in Halifax

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

HALIFAX, N.S. - Alexis Joseph led the way with a hat trick and Rafael Courchesne picked up his first win in the QMJHL as the Saint John Sea Dogs rallied from behind to defeat the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre.

Dylan Rozzi and William Yared also found the back of the net for Saint John, while Oleg Kulebyakin and Shawn Carrier had the Halifax goals.

Quinn Kennedy set up Kulebyakin for the opener at 3:20 on the power play. Three minutes later, the first-overall pick Joseph tied it with his first QMJHL goal, a shorthanded marker. The first period ended 1-1, with Halifax leading 13-9 in shots.

Carrier made it 2-1 Mooseheads on the power play five minutes into the second. Joseph answered by flashing quick hands and burying his second of the night. Just 54 seconds later, Angelo Fullerton found Rozzi in front, and he put the Dogs up 3-2 heading to the intermission.

At 5:37 of the third, Yared tucked in Olivier Duhamel's rolling point shot at the tail end of a power play to make it 4-2. With 0.7 seconds remaining, Joseph completed his hat trick into an empty net, sealing the Sea Dogs 5-2 victory.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 27 | HAL - 30

PP: SNB - 1/5 | HAL - 2/7

Faceoffs: SNB - 37 | HAL - 22

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Daniel Walters - 3G

2nd: HAL - Shawn Carrier - 1G

3rd: SNB - William Yared - 1G, 2A







