Wildcats Top Eagles in Second Overtime Game

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Eagles were unable to take advantage of three power play opportunities in the opening period. The Wildcats found the game's opening goal past the halfway point when Teddy Mutryn tipped first career goal off of a point shot from Carl-Otto Magnusson. Moncton's lead doubled when Simon Binkley scored shorthanded- after a defensive zone faceoff win to start the penalty kill, the Wildcats pushed the puck out of the zone, and Binkley sped up the left wing to put the 2-0 goal by Hamel. Moncton held the edge at the first break.

The Eagles recorded the only goal of the second period, and it was a big one for Rocca- blasting it between the circles over Guimond for his first career goal, and to halve the Moncton lead.

Romeo's goal came early in the third period, as the Eagles' #16 scored with 16:16 remaining to tie the game, putting it in the very top of the net. The score held at 2-2 until the third period, when the previously unsuccessful power plays would come to life.

Unable to score on their first four power plays, Tommy Bleyl put the puck through traffic and Hamel to give Moncton the lead with just under four minutes remaining. It was the first power play goal the Eagles allowed all season.

But just 25 seconds later, Binkley was sent to the box. Gendron took advantage, cutting off of the right wing to the front of the net and putting a backhander by Guimond to tie the game. For the second straight night, overtime was required between the two teams.

This time, the game wouldn't make it as a far as the shootout. Adam Fortier-Gendron opened up the ice with a pass from the sideboards, finding Chudzinski in the middle of the Eagles zone to zap home the game winning goal for the visitors.

The Eagles are next in action on Thursday, former Eagles Xaiver Daigle & Alexis Touissant make their return to Centre 200 with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. The Sags bring a powerful team to the Nest with four NHL drafted players, including Anaheim prospect Maxime Massé.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/HYPiP They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200.

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- For the second straight night, the Moncton Wildcats defeated the Cape Breton Eagles in extra time as Rian Chudzinski scored in overtime for Moncton. A late power play goal from Eagles' forward Lewis Gendron sent the game to overtime.

- Sam Rocca scored his first career goal for the Eagles, while Lucas Romeo also scored for the home team.

- Rudy Guidmond picked up the win, stopping 29 of 32 shots, while Félix Hamel took the loss for the Eagles stopping 27 of 31 shots.

Prior to the game, the Eagles honoured outgoing public address announcer Dave LeBlanc with a ceremony. New public address announcer Rob MacNamara handled the duties for this evening's game.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 4 shots, 6 hits

2. Simon Binkley (Moncton) Short handed goal, 1 assist

3. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) game tying goal,1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Derek Andrews, Hugo Charron, Aiden McCullough, Jacob De Ladurantaye

Scratches For Moncton: Riley Sampson (injury), Gabe Smith (NHL camp), Caleb Desnoyers (NHL camp), Dylan MacKinnon, Danny Buckley, Dominik Necak

Final Shots On Goal: 32-31 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/7

Moncton Power Play: 1/5







