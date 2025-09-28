Cats Complete Weekend Sweep Over Eagles

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats pulled off the weekend sweep in Cape Breton beating the Eagles 4-3 in overtime at Centre 200 on Saturday night.

Rian Chudzinski potted the overtime winner at 1:46 on a beautiful setup from Adam Fortier-Gendron. The Cats edged the Eagles in a shootout 3-2 on Friday night with Chudzinski also providing the clinching goal.

Simon Binkley scored his first of the season shorthanded and added an assist, Ted Mutryn (1st) and Tommy Bleyl (2nd) also connected for the Cats, who have now won two straight to improve to 2-1-1-0 after four games. Rudy Guimond was solid once again with a 29-save outing for his 2nd straight win since returning from Detroit's NHL Training camp.

The Cats launch the home season Saturday night against the Sea Dogs - game time 7pm at the Avenir Centre and the pre-game show will feature the raising of the championship banner as QMJHL champions last season.

Sunday, the Cats will wear their 30th anniversary jerseys and play host to the Halifax Mooseheads at 3pm.

