Frustrating Outing for Mooseheads in 5-2 Loss

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - Top pick Alexis Joseph had the biggest night of his young career at the expense of the Halifax Mooseheads on Country Night at Scotiabank Centre. The Sea Dogs star not only scored his first career goal but netted his first career hat trick in a 5-2 defeat of the Herd as the teams split the weekend games in Halifax.

The Moose had a great start to the contest and had a 2-1 lead as late as the 11:41 mark of the second period on goals by Oleg Kulebiakin and Shawn Carrier but things turned quickly just prior to Joseph's game-tying goal. Carlos Handel was wrestled and slammed to the ice away from the puck but play continued, leading to Joseph potting his second of the night much to the dismay of the fans.

Things went off the rails for the Mooseheads after that and Saint John took the lead for good just 54 seconds later on Dylan Rozzi's game-winner. The Dogs added a third period marker from William Yared and Joseph capped off the scoring with an empty net goal just before the final buzzer in a penalty-filled matchup.

That evens the records at 2-2 for both Halifax and Saint John with the next game for the Mooseheads coming up Thursday night at Scotiabank Centre against Baie-Comeau. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







