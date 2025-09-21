Shootout Victory in Home Opener

The Halifax Mooseheads gave the 8,205 fans in attendance for Saturday's Home Opener a great show with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Charlottetown Islanders at Scotiabank Centre.

Quinn Kennedy sniped to secure the victory with Halifax's second goal of the shootout, sending a sea of green jerseys onto the ice in celebration as the Herd earned a weekend split with Charlottetown to open the year. Jasu Mensonen also scored in the shootout while Owen Bresson stopped both Islanders shooters.

The atmosphere did not disappoint inside the raucous arena with the fans showing their support from start to finish on a fun night in Halifax. Mensonen opened up the scoring with his second goal in as many nights while Will Bent quickly followed up to make it 2-0 Halifax early on.

Charlottetown fought back with a pair of goals in a span of 3:40 to tie the game 2-2 after the first period. Kennedy put the Moose back on top 3-2 in the opening minute of the second period when he completed a nice play that featured great passing from Shawn Carrier and Oleg Kulebiakin. The assist was the first career point for the Russian Kulebiakin who was selected in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. That score held up for the remainder of the stanza until Anthony Flanagan scored the first of his two-third period tallies at 4:28 of the final frame of regulation to tie the game 3-3. 1st Star Shawn Carrier then regained the Halifax lead with just over five minutes to play but Flanagan responded moments later to even the game 4-4, and forcing overtime.

The Islanders controlled the extra period by outshooting the Herd 6-0 but Halifax killed off a Kulebiakin tripping penalty to survive OT and get to the shootout where Mensonen, Kenedy and Bresson took care of business.

Penalty killing was on display for both squads in the game as the respective units each killed off six-of-seven power plays for the opposition. Bresson picked up his first win in a Mooseheads uniform with 22 saves while Vincent Gladu was very busy at the other end of the ice as the Isles netminder faced 41 shots and made 37 saves.

The Detroit Red Wings announced earlier in the day that forward Liam Kilfoil was released from training camp and he will be back in the Mooseheads lineup when the team plays host to the Saint John Sea Dogs on back-to-back nights next Friday and Saturday at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







