Owen Phillips Named Mooseheads Captain

Published on September 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Your Halifax Mooseheads announced the new leadership group for the team ahead the 2025-26 season on Saturday morning. 19-year-old defenceman Owen Phillips will serve as the team captain while forwards Liam Kilfoil and Quinn Kennedy were named alternate captains as was defenceman Mathieu Taillefer.

Phillips, a native of Hammonds Plains, NS was drafted by the Mooseheads in the first round of the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft with the seventh overall pick. He has played in 189 career regular season games for the Herd while contributing 51 points and maintaining a +/- of +36.

Kilfoil has also spent his entire career with the Mooseheads after Halifax selected him in the second round of the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft with the 31st overall pick. The Quispamsis, NB native has recorded 66 points in 124 regular season games which included a career high 21 goals and 25 assists last season. He was not on hand for the announcement while attending Detroit Red Wings prospect camp on a free agent invitation.

Kennedy joined the Mooseheads via a trade with Rimouski last December and immediately became on of the top offensive threats on the team. The Upper Tantallon, NS native finished the season with 31-points-in-31-games in a Halifax uniform and has put up a total of 97 points in 155 career games. He was the 9th overall pick by the Oceanic in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft.

Taillefer has been property of the Mooseheads since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, but did not join the team until last season following the NCAA rule changes. He proved to be a trusted workhorse on the back end during the playoff run that included a first round upset of the Drummondville Voltigeurs and played a pivotal shutdown role in that series. The Richelieu, QC defenceman is entering his 19-year-old season.

The Mooseheads open the regular season schedule on the road this Friday night in Charlottetown before returning to Halifax for a rematch in the Home Opener at Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night at 7pm.







