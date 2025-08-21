18 Players Among First Round of Camp Cuts

The Halifax Mooseheads GoodLife Fitness Training Camp roster was trimmed down to 31 players after a large round of 18 cuts were made on Thursday by General Manager Cam Russell. 10 forwards, six defencemen and two goalies were reassigned to their respective teams in the first reduction since camp opened last weekend.

Forwards Jayden Napon, Noah Olmedo, Nico Ciardiello, Nathan Ruel, Tucker Makinen, Elie Champagne, Jordan Shaw, Ylan Verpaelst, Thomas Cote and Sam Ryan were among those to be reassigned along with defencemen Duncan Anderson, Gavin Sudds, Mickael Fournier, Nicolas Blanchette, Jameson George and Cole Bent and goalies Thomas Laplante, and Sam Madgett.

The roster now stands at 17 forwards, 10 defencemen and four goalies following the moves. Meantime, the QMJHL trade period for players under the age of 20 will close Sunday afternoon at 1pm.

The Mooseheads have split their first two preseason games versus Cape Breton with a 3-0 loss on Tuesday in Sydney and a 9-3 victory Wednesday night in Upper Tantallon. The two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon at 4pm at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro. Click here to purchase tickets. The game will also be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel.







