Regiment Reassign 15 Players from Training Camp Roster

FREDERICTON, N.B. - The Newfoundland Regiment announced Thursday that 15 players have been reassigned from training camp. Nine forwards, five defencemen and one goaltender were returned to their respective teams, reducing the roster to 47 players:

Forwards

Ty Hymovitz

Félix-Sylvain Hache

Samuel Roy

Cedrik Laberge

Ewan Cleary

Brody Ford

Elliot Deslisle

Luc Legere

William Grant

Defencemen

Aaron Sheck

Moussa Seydi

Liam Boisclair

Gabriel Walker

Thomas Morin

Goaltender

Samuel Quimper

In total, 27 forwards, 14 defencemen and six goaltenders remain in camp:

FORWARDS (27)

PLAYER S DOB BIRTHPLACE/HOMETOWN 24-25 CLUB LEAGUE ACQUIRED

Arsenault, Liam L 25-11-2008 Cornwall, PE Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 1st round, 18th overall (2024)

Bélanger, Louis-François L 14-11-2007 Matane, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 2nd round, 21st overall (2023)

Boutilier, Xander L 13-07-2008 Middle Sackville, NS Kimball Union USHS-Prep Drafted in 5th round, 81st overall (2024)

Brunet, Mavrick L 08-10-2006 Laval, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Cal, Hugo R 09-09-2007 Gap, FRA Terrebonne QJHL Drafted in 9th round, 149th overall (2023)

Connors, Gavin L 19-03-2008 Pouch Cove, NL East Coast Blizzard M18 AAA Free Agent (2025)

Covelluzzi, Joseph R 30-01-2009 Wakefield, MA Cushing USHS-Prep Drafted in 6th round, 100th overall (2025)

Danicek, Marek L 05-09-2006 Kladno, CZE HC Sparta Praha Czechia U20 Drafted in 1st round, 24th overall (Import 2025)

Dinneen, Max L 05-07-2006 Brentwood, NH Cushing USHS-Prep Free Agent (2025)

Gauthier, Leo R 22-02-2008 Laval, QC Laval-Montreal Rousseau QM18 AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 32nd overall (2024)

Goguen, Tyson R 28-01-2007 Moncton, NB Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Hussa, Danny L 06-05-2007 North Wales, PA Blackfalds Bulldogs BCHL Free Agent (2025)

Larose, Justin L 26-04-2005 Saint-Lazare, QC Drummondville/Victoriaville QMJHL via trade (2025)

Larsen, Lynden L 29-01-2008 Verdun, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 4th round, 63rd overall (2024)

MacLean, Phenwick L 12-03-2009 Bedford, NS Dartmouth M18 AAA Drafted in 1st round, 8th overall (2025)

Marmulak, Maddex R 31-07-2007 Middle Sackville, NS Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 14th round, 239th overall (2023)

Peddigrew, Ty L 02-03-2007 St. John's, NL Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 3rd round, 46th overall (2023)

Pilgrim-Edwards, Blake L 07-07-2005 Elmsdale, NS Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2022)

Pilote, Dominic (INJ) L 23-07-2006 St-Basile, QC Rimouski QMJHL via trade (2025)

Rushton, Zachary R 13-04-2007 Fredericton, NB Fredericton Red Wings MJAHL via trade (2023)

Sharkey, Dawson R 23-07-2006 Souris, PE Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2023)

Shearer, Will R 16-12-2008 Halifax, NS Halifax M18 AAA Drafted in 6th round, 110th overall (2024)

St-Gelais, Matys L 12-03-2009 Quebec, QC Seacoast/Pittsburgh 15U AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 27th overall (2025)

St-Onge, Mathieu R 04-05-2005 Quebec, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Veitch, Ben L 11-10-2009 St. John's, NL York Simcoe OMHA U16 Drafted in 1st round, 5th overall (2025)

Wood, Tyler L 15-02-2006 Charlottetown, PE Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Free Agent (2024)

Zhukov, Aleksei R 18-04-2008 Yekaterinburg, RUS Long Island 16U AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 85th overall (Import 2025)

DEFENCEMEN (14)

PLAYER S DOB BIRTHPLACE/HOMETOWN 24-25 CLUB LEAGUE ACQUIRED

Anderson, Ethan R 24-08-2007 Stratford, PE South Kent M18 AAA Drafted in 13th round, 221st overall (2023)

Austin, Kingsley L 18-02-2007 New Glasgow, NS Pictou County MJAHL Drafted in 8th round, 131st overall (2023)

Cadrin, Samuel L 01-06-2009 St-Laurent, QC Lac St-Louis M18 AAA Drafted in 12th round, 212th overall (2025)

Daniele, Biagio Jr. L 30-06-2008 Montreal, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 1st round, 9th overall (2024)

Dyke, Owen L 08-10-2008 Spaniards Bay, NL Rothesay Netherood M18 AAA Drafted in 6th round, 97th overall (2024)

Girard, Benjamin R 14-02-2008 Montreal, QC Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal M18 AAA Drafted in 6th round, 99th overall (2024)

Laberge, Noah L 09-10-2006 St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 4th round, 67th overall (2022)

Lazare, Jayden R 28-04-2007 Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Norman, Quinn L 22-12-2009 Conception Bay South, NL Vaughan GTHL U16 Drafted in 1st round, 6th overall (2025)

Palmer, Jacoby L 09-08-2009 Holden, MA Long Island 15U AAA Drafted in 7th round, 118th overall (2025)

Perron, Emile L 10-05-2005 Gatineau, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2022)

Reynolds, Will L 11-08-2007 Nasonworth, NB Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Sheppard, Max L 25-12-2008 Mount Pearl, NL Stanstead College M18 D1 Drafted in 13th round, 225th overall (2024)

Veilleux, Jacob L 19-02-2009 Moncton, NB Moncton M18 AAA Drafted in 3rd round, 46th overall (2025)

GOALIES (6)

PLAYER C DOB BIRTHPLACE/HOMETOWN 24-25 CLUB LEAGUE ACQUIRED

Anderson, Chase L 03-03-2006 Marblehead, MA Phillips Academy Andover USHS-Prep Free Agent Invite

Bédard, Thomas L 25-09-2009 Quebec, QC Seminaire St-Francois Blizzard M18 AAA Drafted in 7th round, 128th overall (2025)

Campo, Luca L 10-04-2008 Lachine, QC Kimball Union USHS-Prep Drafted in 12th round, 207th overall (2024)

Gallant, George L 21-12-2006 Summerside, PE Summerside MJAHL Free Agent (2023)

Proulx, Antoine L 11-07-2008 St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC Levis Chevaliers M18 AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 23rd overall (2024)

Vecvanags, Mikus L 17-01-2006 Riga, LAT Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 1st round, 19th overall (Import 2024)

Newfoundland resume training camp today with a team scrimmage on the schedule. The Charlottetown Islanders are in town tomorrow for a pair of games at Willie O'Ree Place set for 2pm and 7pm. Tickets for the four games at Willie O'Ree Place are available now. Fans can also follow along for live updates on Regiment socials during all four remaining preseason games.

A limited quantity of tickets also remain for the opening weekend of Regiment hockey as the Moncton Wildcats are set to visit the Mary Brown's Centre September 18th & 19th. Secure yours today before they're gone.







