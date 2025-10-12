Regiment Blanked 3-0 by Islanders

Published on October 12, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment ran into a hot netminder in their first road game of the season as they fell 3-0 to the Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday afternoon at the Eastlink Centre.

Both goalies stayed perfect in the first half of the game, including a penalty shot stop by Antoine Proulx, but Juraj Jonas Durco finally broke the deadlock for the Islanders as he made it 1-0 with 8:32 left in the 2nd. Will Shields brought it to 2-0 Charlottetown thru two as he found the back of the net just before the second intermission.

Despite a very impressive third period effort where Newfoundland outshot Charlottetown 22-5, C.B.S. native Donald Hickey stood tall in the Islanders crease as he turned away all 34 shots he faced in the game. Nolan Duskocy added a late third tally for the home team to make it a 3-0 final in favour of Charlottetown.

Proulx showed plenty of positive in net for Newfoundland as he made 26 saves in the loss. Newfoundland get another crack at Charlottetown tomorrow afternoon.

The Regiment stay on the road for their next three games as they play the Islanders again tomorrow before crossing back over the bridge to visit the Halifax Mooseheads. Following the quick trip, the team returns to Newfoundland on October 24th and 25th to host the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2025

Regiment Blanked 3-0 by Islanders - Newfoundland Regiment

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.