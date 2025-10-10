Regiment Downed 10-4 by Armada

Published on October 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment had a tough night at the office against a dangerous Blainville-Boisbriand Armada group in a 10-4 loss on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

After Blainville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, Lynden Larsen got one back for the Regiment late in the first before the Armada tacked on another before the intermission to make it 4-1 visitors after 20 minutes.

Things were much the same in the middle frame as Emile Perron got the lone Newfoundland goal sandwiched between four replies from Blainville to bring it to 8-2 with a period left to play.

Marek Danicek and Liam Arsenault found the back of the net in the third to equalize the Armada's offensive output in the closing 20 minutes for a 10-4 final in favour of the CHL's top ranked team.

Newfoundland get a chance at redemption tomorrow night at 7pm back here at the Mary Brown's Centre.

The Regiment hit the road for their next four games as they play two game sets with the Charlottetown Islanders and the Halifax Mooseheads. Following the quick trip, the team returns to Newfoundland on October 24th and 25th to host the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

