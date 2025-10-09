QMJHL Prospects Game: 3 Mooseheads Selected
Published on October 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads News Release
The QMJHL announced on Thursday the names of the 40 players who will participate in the first-ever QMJHL Prospects Game on October 21, presented by BFL Canada, at the Palais Léopold-Drolet in Sherbrooke. Three forwards from the Halifax Mooseheads were selected to play in the event, including Danny Walters, Will Bent and Oleg Kulebiakin.
The prospects were chosen by a special committee formed by the QMJHL Commissioner's Office and the National Hockey League Central Scouting, since the 40 players selected are obviously eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Note that Lars Steiner, of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, will not be able to participate in the event due to injury.
The rosters of the two teams, which will be called Team Lafleur and Team Crosby, will be announced in the coming days.
The 40 players (alphabetical order):
Forwards (24)
Louis-François Bélanger, Newfoundland Regiment
Center, shoots left, 5'8" and 167 lbs
Born on November 14, 2007 (17 years old)
Matane, Quebec
2nd round pick, 21st overall, of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2023 (Collège Notre-Dame U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 52 games, 15 goals, 17 assists, 32 points, -1 (Titan)
William Bent, Halifax Mooseheads
Right wing, shoots right, 6'1" and 201 lbs
Born on March 12, 2008 (17 years old)
Dover, MA, United States
14th round pick, 251st overall, of the Mooseheads in 2024 (Mount St. Charles U15 AAA)
2024-2025: 28 games, 5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points, -2 (Mooseheads) and 23-16-20-36 (Mount St. Charles U16 AAA)
Simon-Xavier Cyr, Gatineau Olympiques
Center, shoots left, 6'2" and 194 lbs
Born on March 11, 2008 (17 years old)
Sherbrooke, Quebec
1st round pick, 14th overall, of the Olympiques in 2024 (Magog U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 43 games, 2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points, -9 (Olympiques)
Rian Chudzinki, Moncton Wildcats
Right wing, shoots right, 6'1" and 190 lbs
Born on December 30, 2007 (17 years old)
Needham, MA, United States
Invited by the Wildcats in 2025
2024-2025: 28 games, 27 goals, 25 assists, 52 points (Dexter Southfield, USHS-Prep) and 2-0-1-1, +1 (U.S. National Team U18, NTDP)
Maddox Dagenais, Quebec Remparts
Center, shoots left, 6'3" and 195 lbs
Born on March 27, 2008 (17 years old)
Montreal, Quebec
1st round pick, 1st overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Quinte, OMHA U16)
2024-2025: 43 games, 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points, -22 (Remparts)
Maxim Dubé, Gatineau Olympiques
Center, shoots left, 5'11" and 169 lbs
Born on May 26, 2008 (17 years old)
Gatineau, Quebec
1st round pick, 12th overall, of the Olympiques in 2024 (Long Island Gulls U15 AAA)
2024-2025: 56 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points, -5 (Olympiques)
Florent Houle, Sherbrooke Phoenix
Right wing, shoots right, 6'0" and 195 lbs
Born on August 4, 2007 (18 years old)
Maria, Quebec
7th round pick, 114th overall, of the Phoenix in 2024 (Séminaire St-François U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 61 games, 11 goals, 23 assists, 34 points, +9 (Phoenix)
Ryan Howard, Quebec Remparts
Left wing, shoots left, 6'1" and 199 lbs
Born on January 13, 2008 (17 years old)
Pointe-Claire, Quebec
2nd round pick, 22nd overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 62 games, 3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points, -22 (Remparts)
Korney Korneyev, Victoriaville Tigres
Right wing, shoots left, 6'1" and 176 lbs
Born on October 16, 2007 (18 years old)
Almaty, Kazakhstan
28th overall pick by the Saguenéens in the 2024 CHL Import Draft (Omsk, Russia U17)
2024-2025: 64 games, 8 goals, 13 assists, 21 points, -2 (Saguenéens)
Oleg Kulebyakin, Mooseheads de Halifax
Left wing, shoots left, 5'11" and 177 lbs
Born on January 11, 2008 (17 years old)
St. Petersburg, Russia
9th overall pick by the Mooseheads in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Carolina Jr Hurricanes U16 AAA)
2024-2025: 33 games, 33 goals, 39 assists, 72 points (Carolina Jr Hurricanes U16 AAA) and 6-0-0-0, 0 (Lincoln, USHL)
Nathan Lecompte, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
Center, shoots right, 5'10" and 164 lbs
Born on January 19, 2007 (18 years old)
Châteauguay, Quebec
1st round pick, 4th overall, of the Saguenéens in 2023 (Châteauguay U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 56 games, 14 goals, 35 assists, 49 points, +9 (Saguenéens)
Liam Lefebvre, Rimouski Océanic
Center, shoots right, 6'3" and 197 lbs
Born on May 15, 2007 (18 years old)
Montreal, Quebec
Invited by the Océanic in 2024
2024-2025: 25 games, 21 goals, 36 assists, 57 points (Trinity-Pawling, USHS-Prep)
Romain L'Italien, Cape Breton Eagles
Center, shoots right, 6'1" and 188 lbs
Born on April 7, 2008 (17 years old)
Amqui, Quebec
1st round pick, 4th overall, of the Eagles in 2024 (Séminaire St-François U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 54 games, 11 goals, 10 assists, 21 points, -20 (Eagles)
Zachary Morin, Saint John Sea Dogs
Left wing, shoots left, 6'2" and 180 lbs
Born on January 25, 2007 (18 years old)
Lachenaie, Quebec
1st round pick, 19th overall, of the Armada in 2023 (Little Caesars U15 AAA)
8th round pick, 131st overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Youngstown, USHL)
2024-2025: 56 games, 16 goals, 20 assists, 36 points, -15 (Sea Dogs) and 4-0-1-1, -1 (Youngstown, USHL)
Olivers Murnieks, Saint John Sea Dogs
Center, shoots left, 6'1" and 190 lbs
Born on July 31, 2008 (17 years old)
Riga, Latvia
6th overall pick by the Sea Dogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Sioux City, USHL)
2024-2025: 52 games, 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points, +2 (Sioux City, USHL)
Nikita Ovcharov, Quebec Remparts
Left wing, shoots right, 6'1" and 193 lbs
Born on February 17, 2008 (17 years old)
Lipetsk, Russia
15th overall pick by the Remparts in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Krasnaya Armiya Moscow, MHL)
2024-2025: 25 games, 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points, +4 (Moscow, MHL), 15-8-7-15 (CSKA Moscow U17) and 6-3-2-5 (CSKA Moscow U18)
Émile Ricard, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
Center, shoots left, 6'0" and 171 lbs
Born on November 18, 2007 (17 years old)
Drummondville, Quebec
1st round pick, 12th overall, of the Cape Breton Eagles in 2023 (Magog U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 64 games, 14 goals, 11 assists, 25 points, -18 (Eagles/Saguenéens)
Thomas Rousseau, Sherbrooke Phoenix
Right wing, shoots right, 5'10" and 170 lbs
Born on February 12, 2008 (17 years old)
Saint-Eustache, Quebec
1st round pick, 13th overall, of the Phoenix in 2024 (Saint-Eustache M18 AAA)
2024-2025: 58 games, 17 goals, 23 assists, 40 points, +1 (Phoenix)
Dylan Rozzi, Saint John Sea Dogs
Left wing, shoots left, 5'11" and 174 lbs
Born on March 8, 2008 (17 years old)
Montreal, Quebec
1st round pick, 8th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 62 games, 14 goals, 20 assists, 34 points, -33 (Sea Dogs)
Egor Shilov, Victoriaville Tigres
Center, shoots left, 6'1" and 180 lbs
Born on April 30, 2008 (17 years old)
Tyumen, Russia
3rd overall pick by the Tigres in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Green Bay, USHL)
2024-2025: 39 games, 11 goals, 17 assists, 28 points, -30 (Green Bay, USHL) and 31-33-15-48 (Long Island Gulls U16 AAA)
Andreas Straka, Quebec Remparts
Left wing, shoots left, 6'1" and 189 lbs
Born on July 4, 2007 (18 years old)
Spisska Nova Nes, Slovakia
4th overall pick of the Remparts in the 2024 CHL Import Draft (Team Slovakia U18)
2024-2025: 53 games, 9 goals, 25 assists, 34 points, -13 (Remparts)
Alexey Vlasov, Victoriaville Tigres
Left wing, shoots right, 5'9" and 178 lbs
Born on February 2, 2008 (17 years old)
Chelyabinsk, Russia
12th overall pick by the Tigers in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Sioux Falls, USHL)
2024-2025: 51 games, 11 goals, 12 assists, 23 points, 0 (Sioux Falls, USHL) and 26-28-32-60 (Rockets New Jersey U16 AAA)
Daniel Walters, Halifax Mooseheads
Center, shoots left, 6'0" and 191 lbs
Born on March 28, 2008 (17 years old)
Halifax, Nova Scotia
1st round pick, 11th overall, of the Mooseheads in 2024 (Halifax McDonald's U18)
2024-2025: 63 games, 3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points, -23 (Mooseheads)
William Yared, Saint John Sea Dogs
Center, shoots right, 6'1" and 189 lbs
Born on January 22, 2008 (17 years old)
Montreal, Quebec
1st round pick, 5th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 58 games, 14 goals, 16 assists, 30 points, -21 (Sea Dogs)
Injured and out: Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
Defencemen (12)
Justin Blais, Gatineau Olympiques
Shoots left, 6'0" and 192 lbs
Born on September 27, 2007 (18 years old)
Port-Daniel, Quebec
2nd round pick, 27th overall, of the Olympiques in 2023 (Collège Notre-Dame U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 43 games, 2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points, -4 (Olympiques)
Tommy Bleyl, Moncton Wildcats
Shoots right, 6'0" and 160 lbs
Born on December 1, 2007 (17 years old)
Glenville, NY, United States
Invited by the Wildcats in 2024
2024-2025: 30 games, 6 goals, 21 assists, 27 points (Cushing Academy, USHS-Prep), 25-5-18-23 (Central Mass U18 AAA) and 3-0-0-0 (Dubuque, USHL)
Cameron Chartrand, Saint John Sea Dogs
Shoots right, 6'1" and 201 lbs
Born on March 3, 2008 (17 years old)
Saint-Lazare, Quebec
1st round pick, 19th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Bishop Kearney U15 AAA)
2024-2025: 54 games, 6 goals, 46 assists, 52 points (Bishop Kearney U16 AAA) and 2-0-0-0, +1 (Cedar Rapids, USHL)
Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, Val-d'Or Foreurs
Shoots right, 6'1" and 188 lbs
Born on March 1, 2008 (17 years old)
Trois-Rivières, Quebec
1st round pick, 2nd overall, of the Foreurs in 2024 (Trois-Rivières U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 56 games, 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 points, +24 (Foreurs)
Biagio Jr. Daniele, Newfoundland Regiment
Shoots left, 6'0" and 179 lbs
Born on June 30, 2008 (17 years old)
Montreal, Quebec
1st round pick, 9th overall, of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2024 (Laval-Montreal U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 47 games, 0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points, 0 (Titan)
Alexis Fortin, Val-d'Or Foreurs
Shoots left, 6'4" and 221 lbs
Born on October 4, 2007 (18 years old)
St-Charles-Borromée, Quebec
2nd round pick, 23rd overall, of the Foreurs in 2023 (Lanaudière U17 AAA)
2024-2025: 53 games, 3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points, -15 (Foreurs)
Maddox Labre, Victoriaville Tigres
Shoots left, 6'4" and 180 lbs
Born on June 15, 2007 (18 years old)
Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec
3rd round pick, 58th overall, of the Tigres in 2023 (École du Chêne Bleu, RSEQ U18 D1)
2024-2025: 61 games, 3 goals, 16 assists, 19 points, -43 (Tigres)
Charlie Morrison, Quebec Remparts
Shoots left, 6'2" and 193 lbs
Born on October 12, 2007 (18 years old)
Miramichi, New Brunswick
2nd round pick, 28th overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Champions Hockey Academy, CAHS)
2024-2025: 63 games, 2 goals, 13 assists, 15 points, -25 (Remparts)
Michel Myloserdnyy, Gatineau Olympiques
Shoots left, 6'6" and 214 lbs
Born on February 15, 2008 (17 years old)
Boucherville, Quebec
2nd round pick, 21st overall, of the Olympiques in 2024 (Charles-Lemoyne U17 AAA)
2024-2025: 29 games, 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points, -7 (Olympiques) and 27-2-11-13 (Stanstead College, CAHS)
Alexandre Taillefer, Quebec Remparts
Shoots left, 6'0" and 162 lbs
Born on January 1, 2008 (17 years old)
Richelieu, Quebec
7th round pick, 115th overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 40 games, 3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points, -22 (Remparts) and 18-3-12-15, -4 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)
Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
Shoots left, 5'11" and 157 lbs
Born on September 29, 2007 (18 years old)
Les Cèdres, Quebec
1st round pick, 7th overall, of the Armada in 2023 (Pittsburgh Penguins U15 AAA)
2024-2025: 61 games, 12 goals, 50 assists, 62 points, +24 (Armada)
Nikita Voyaga, Charlottetown Islanders
Shoots left, 6'3" and 208 lbs
Born on October 16, 2007 (18 years old)
Moscow, Russia
70th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2024 CHL Import Draft (Spartak Moscow U17)
2024-2025: 46 games, 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points, -3 (Islanders)
Goaltenders (4)
Rafaël Courchesne, Saint John Sea Dogs
Catches left, 6'3" and 186 lbs
Born on August 21, 2008 (17 years old)
Longueuil, Quebec
3rd round pick, 45th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Saint-Hyacinthe M18 AAA)
2024-2025: 27 games, 15-11-0 record, 2 shutouts, 3.36 and .901 (Saint-Hyacinthe U18 AAA)
William Lacelle, Rimouski Océanic
Catches left, 6'1" and 172 lbs
Born on December 26, 2007 (17 years old)
Gatineau, Quebec
1st round pick, 10th overall, of the Océanic in 2023 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)
2024-2025: 36 games, 27-5-3 record, 3 shutouts, 2.38 and .909 (Océanic)
Jan Larys, Drummondville Voltigeurs
Catches left, 6'3" and 162 lbs
Born on February 14, 2008 (17 years old)
Vitkovice, Czechia
48th overall pick by the Voltigeurs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (HC Vitkovice U20, Czechia)
2024-2025: 15 games, 8-7-0 record, 2.64, .927 (HC Vitkovice U17) and 14 games, 6-8-0, 3.17, .917 (HC Vitkovice U20)
Jacoby Weiner, Moncton Wildcats
Catches left, 6'4" and 228 lbs
Born on June 19, 2008 (17 years old)
Riverside, Connecticut, United States
7th round pick, 111th overall, of the Wildcats in 2024 (Mid Fairfield U15 AAA)
2024-2025: 17 games, 3.23 GAA and .892 save percentage (Kent School, USHS-Prep)
