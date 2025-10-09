QMJHL Prospects Game: 3 Mooseheads Selected

Published on October 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The QMJHL announced on Thursday the names of the 40 players who will participate in the first-ever QMJHL Prospects Game on October 21, presented by BFL Canada, at the Palais Léopold-Drolet in Sherbrooke. Three forwards from the Halifax Mooseheads were selected to play in the event, including Danny Walters, Will Bent and Oleg Kulebiakin.

The prospects were chosen by a special committee formed by the QMJHL Commissioner's Office and the National Hockey League Central Scouting, since the 40 players selected are obviously eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Note that Lars Steiner, of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, will not be able to participate in the event due to injury.

The rosters of the two teams, which will be called Team Lafleur and Team Crosby, will be announced in the coming days.

The 40 players (alphabetical order):

Forwards (24)

Louis-François Bélanger, Newfoundland Regiment

Center, shoots left, 5'8" and 167 lbs

Born on November 14, 2007 (17 years old)

Matane, Quebec

2nd round pick, 21st overall, of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2023 (Collège Notre-Dame U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 52 games, 15 goals, 17 assists, 32 points, -1 (Titan)

William Bent, Halifax Mooseheads

Right wing, shoots right, 6'1" and 201 lbs

Born on March 12, 2008 (17 years old)

Dover, MA, United States

14th round pick, 251st overall, of the Mooseheads in 2024 (Mount St. Charles U15 AAA)

2024-2025: 28 games, 5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points, -2 (Mooseheads) and 23-16-20-36 (Mount St. Charles U16 AAA)

Simon-Xavier Cyr, Gatineau Olympiques

Center, shoots left, 6'2" and 194 lbs

Born on March 11, 2008 (17 years old)

Sherbrooke, Quebec

1st round pick, 14th overall, of the Olympiques in 2024 (Magog U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 43 games, 2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points, -9 (Olympiques)

Rian Chudzinki, Moncton Wildcats

Right wing, shoots right, 6'1" and 190 lbs

Born on December 30, 2007 (17 years old)

Needham, MA, United States

Invited by the Wildcats in 2025

2024-2025: 28 games, 27 goals, 25 assists, 52 points (Dexter Southfield, USHS-Prep) and 2-0-1-1, +1 (U.S. National Team U18, NTDP)

Maddox Dagenais, Quebec Remparts

Center, shoots left, 6'3" and 195 lbs

Born on March 27, 2008 (17 years old)

Montreal, Quebec

1st round pick, 1st overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Quinte, OMHA U16)

2024-2025: 43 games, 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points, -22 (Remparts)

Maxim Dubé, Gatineau Olympiques

Center, shoots left, 5'11" and 169 lbs

Born on May 26, 2008 (17 years old)

Gatineau, Quebec

1st round pick, 12th overall, of the Olympiques in 2024 (Long Island Gulls U15 AAA)

2024-2025: 56 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points, -5 (Olympiques)

Florent Houle, Sherbrooke Phoenix

Right wing, shoots right, 6'0" and 195 lbs

Born on August 4, 2007 (18 years old)

Maria, Quebec

7th round pick, 114th overall, of the Phoenix in 2024 (Séminaire St-François U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 61 games, 11 goals, 23 assists, 34 points, +9 (Phoenix)

Ryan Howard, Quebec Remparts

Left wing, shoots left, 6'1" and 199 lbs

Born on January 13, 2008 (17 years old)

Pointe-Claire, Quebec

2nd round pick, 22nd overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 62 games, 3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points, -22 (Remparts)

Korney Korneyev, Victoriaville Tigres

Right wing, shoots left, 6'1" and 176 lbs

Born on October 16, 2007 (18 years old)

Almaty, Kazakhstan

28th overall pick by the Saguenéens in the 2024 CHL Import Draft (Omsk, Russia U17)

2024-2025: 64 games, 8 goals, 13 assists, 21 points, -2 (Saguenéens)

Oleg Kulebyakin, Mooseheads de Halifax

Left wing, shoots left, 5'11" and 177 lbs

Born on January 11, 2008 (17 years old)

St. Petersburg, Russia

9th overall pick by the Mooseheads in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Carolina Jr Hurricanes U16 AAA)

2024-2025: 33 games, 33 goals, 39 assists, 72 points (Carolina Jr Hurricanes U16 AAA) and 6-0-0-0, 0 (Lincoln, USHL)

Nathan Lecompte, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Center, shoots right, 5'10" and 164 lbs

Born on January 19, 2007 (18 years old)

Châteauguay, Quebec

1st round pick, 4th overall, of the Saguenéens in 2023 (Châteauguay U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 56 games, 14 goals, 35 assists, 49 points, +9 (Saguenéens)

Liam Lefebvre, Rimouski Océanic

Center, shoots right, 6'3" and 197 lbs

Born on May 15, 2007 (18 years old)

Montreal, Quebec

Invited by the Océanic in 2024

2024-2025: 25 games, 21 goals, 36 assists, 57 points (Trinity-Pawling, USHS-Prep)

Romain L'Italien, Cape Breton Eagles

Center, shoots right, 6'1" and 188 lbs

Born on April 7, 2008 (17 years old)

Amqui, Quebec

1st round pick, 4th overall, of the Eagles in 2024 (Séminaire St-François U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 54 games, 11 goals, 10 assists, 21 points, -20 (Eagles)

Zachary Morin, Saint John Sea Dogs

Left wing, shoots left, 6'2" and 180 lbs

Born on January 25, 2007 (18 years old)

Lachenaie, Quebec

1st round pick, 19th overall, of the Armada in 2023 (Little Caesars U15 AAA)

8th round pick, 131st overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Youngstown, USHL)

2024-2025: 56 games, 16 goals, 20 assists, 36 points, -15 (Sea Dogs) and 4-0-1-1, -1 (Youngstown, USHL)

Olivers Murnieks, Saint John Sea Dogs

Center, shoots left, 6'1" and 190 lbs

Born on July 31, 2008 (17 years old)

Riga, Latvia

6th overall pick by the Sea Dogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Sioux City, USHL)

2024-2025: 52 games, 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points, +2 (Sioux City, USHL)

Nikita Ovcharov, Quebec Remparts

Left wing, shoots right, 6'1" and 193 lbs

Born on February 17, 2008 (17 years old)

Lipetsk, Russia

15th overall pick by the Remparts in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Krasnaya Armiya Moscow, MHL)

2024-2025: 25 games, 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points, +4 (Moscow, MHL), 15-8-7-15 (CSKA Moscow U17) and 6-3-2-5 (CSKA Moscow U18)

Émile Ricard, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Center, shoots left, 6'0" and 171 lbs

Born on November 18, 2007 (17 years old)

Drummondville, Quebec

1st round pick, 12th overall, of the Cape Breton Eagles in 2023 (Magog U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 64 games, 14 goals, 11 assists, 25 points, -18 (Eagles/Saguenéens)

Thomas Rousseau, Sherbrooke Phoenix

Right wing, shoots right, 5'10" and 170 lbs

Born on February 12, 2008 (17 years old)

Saint-Eustache, Quebec

1st round pick, 13th overall, of the Phoenix in 2024 (Saint-Eustache M18 AAA)

2024-2025: 58 games, 17 goals, 23 assists, 40 points, +1 (Phoenix)

Dylan Rozzi, Saint John Sea Dogs

Left wing, shoots left, 5'11" and 174 lbs

Born on March 8, 2008 (17 years old)

Montreal, Quebec

1st round pick, 8th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 62 games, 14 goals, 20 assists, 34 points, -33 (Sea Dogs)

Egor Shilov, Victoriaville Tigres

Center, shoots left, 6'1" and 180 lbs

Born on April 30, 2008 (17 years old)

Tyumen, Russia

3rd overall pick by the Tigres in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Green Bay, USHL)

2024-2025: 39 games, 11 goals, 17 assists, 28 points, -30 (Green Bay, USHL) and 31-33-15-48 (Long Island Gulls U16 AAA)

Andreas Straka, Quebec Remparts

Left wing, shoots left, 6'1" and 189 lbs

Born on July 4, 2007 (18 years old)

Spisska Nova Nes, Slovakia

4th overall pick of the Remparts in the 2024 CHL Import Draft (Team Slovakia U18)

2024-2025: 53 games, 9 goals, 25 assists, 34 points, -13 (Remparts)

Alexey Vlasov, Victoriaville Tigres

Left wing, shoots right, 5'9" and 178 lbs

Born on February 2, 2008 (17 years old)

Chelyabinsk, Russia

12th overall pick by the Tigers in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (Sioux Falls, USHL)

2024-2025: 51 games, 11 goals, 12 assists, 23 points, 0 (Sioux Falls, USHL) and 26-28-32-60 (Rockets New Jersey U16 AAA)

Daniel Walters, Halifax Mooseheads

Center, shoots left, 6'0" and 191 lbs

Born on March 28, 2008 (17 years old)

Halifax, Nova Scotia

1st round pick, 11th overall, of the Mooseheads in 2024 (Halifax McDonald's U18)

2024-2025: 63 games, 3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points, -23 (Mooseheads)

William Yared, Saint John Sea Dogs

Center, shoots right, 6'1" and 189 lbs

Born on January 22, 2008 (17 years old)

Montreal, Quebec

1st round pick, 5th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 58 games, 14 goals, 16 assists, 30 points, -21 (Sea Dogs)

Injured and out: Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Defencemen (12)

Justin Blais, Gatineau Olympiques

Shoots left, 6'0" and 192 lbs

Born on September 27, 2007 (18 years old)

Port-Daniel, Quebec

2nd round pick, 27th overall, of the Olympiques in 2023 (Collège Notre-Dame U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 43 games, 2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points, -4 (Olympiques)

Tommy Bleyl, Moncton Wildcats

Shoots right, 6'0" and 160 lbs

Born on December 1, 2007 (17 years old)

Glenville, NY, United States

Invited by the Wildcats in 2024

2024-2025: 30 games, 6 goals, 21 assists, 27 points (Cushing Academy, USHS-Prep), 25-5-18-23 (Central Mass U18 AAA) and 3-0-0-0 (Dubuque, USHL)

Cameron Chartrand, Saint John Sea Dogs

Shoots right, 6'1" and 201 lbs

Born on March 3, 2008 (17 years old)

Saint-Lazare, Quebec

1st round pick, 19th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Bishop Kearney U15 AAA)

2024-2025: 54 games, 6 goals, 46 assists, 52 points (Bishop Kearney U16 AAA) and 2-0-0-0, +1 (Cedar Rapids, USHL)

Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, Val-d'Or Foreurs

Shoots right, 6'1" and 188 lbs

Born on March 1, 2008 (17 years old)

Trois-Rivières, Quebec

1st round pick, 2nd overall, of the Foreurs in 2024 (Trois-Rivières U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 56 games, 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 points, +24 (Foreurs)

Biagio Jr. Daniele, Newfoundland Regiment

Shoots left, 6'0" and 179 lbs

Born on June 30, 2008 (17 years old)

Montreal, Quebec

1st round pick, 9th overall, of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2024 (Laval-Montreal U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 47 games, 0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points, 0 (Titan)

Alexis Fortin, Val-d'Or Foreurs

Shoots left, 6'4" and 221 lbs

Born on October 4, 2007 (18 years old)

St-Charles-Borromée, Quebec

2nd round pick, 23rd overall, of the Foreurs in 2023 (Lanaudière U17 AAA)

2024-2025: 53 games, 3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points, -15 (Foreurs)

Maddox Labre, Victoriaville Tigres

Shoots left, 6'4" and 180 lbs

Born on June 15, 2007 (18 years old)

Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec

3rd round pick, 58th overall, of the Tigres in 2023 (École du Chêne Bleu, RSEQ U18 D1)

2024-2025: 61 games, 3 goals, 16 assists, 19 points, -43 (Tigres)

Charlie Morrison, Quebec Remparts

Shoots left, 6'2" and 193 lbs

Born on October 12, 2007 (18 years old)

Miramichi, New Brunswick

2nd round pick, 28th overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Champions Hockey Academy, CAHS)

2024-2025: 63 games, 2 goals, 13 assists, 15 points, -25 (Remparts)

Michel Myloserdnyy, Gatineau Olympiques

Shoots left, 6'6" and 214 lbs

Born on February 15, 2008 (17 years old)

Boucherville, Quebec

2nd round pick, 21st overall, of the Olympiques in 2024 (Charles-Lemoyne U17 AAA)

2024-2025: 29 games, 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points, -7 (Olympiques) and 27-2-11-13 (Stanstead College, CAHS)

Alexandre Taillefer, Quebec Remparts

Shoots left, 6'0" and 162 lbs

Born on January 1, 2008 (17 years old)

Richelieu, Quebec

7th round pick, 115th overall, of the Remparts in 2024 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 40 games, 3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points, -22 (Remparts) and 18-3-12-15, -4 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)

Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Shoots left, 5'11" and 157 lbs

Born on September 29, 2007 (18 years old)

Les Cèdres, Quebec

1st round pick, 7th overall, of the Armada in 2023 (Pittsburgh Penguins U15 AAA)

2024-2025: 61 games, 12 goals, 50 assists, 62 points, +24 (Armada)

Nikita Voyaga, Charlottetown Islanders

Shoots left, 6'3" and 208 lbs

Born on October 16, 2007 (18 years old)

Moscow, Russia

70th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2024 CHL Import Draft (Spartak Moscow U17)

2024-2025: 46 games, 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points, -3 (Islanders)

Goaltenders (4)

Rafaël Courchesne, Saint John Sea Dogs

Catches left, 6'3" and 186 lbs

Born on August 21, 2008 (17 years old)

Longueuil, Quebec

3rd round pick, 45th overall, of the Sea Dogs in 2024 (Saint-Hyacinthe M18 AAA)

2024-2025: 27 games, 15-11-0 record, 2 shutouts, 3.36 and .901 (Saint-Hyacinthe U18 AAA)

William Lacelle, Rimouski Océanic

Catches left, 6'1" and 172 lbs

Born on December 26, 2007 (17 years old)

Gatineau, Quebec

1st round pick, 10th overall, of the Océanic in 2023 (Lac St-Louis U18 AAA)

2024-2025: 36 games, 27-5-3 record, 3 shutouts, 2.38 and .909 (Océanic)

Jan Larys, Drummondville Voltigeurs

Catches left, 6'3" and 162 lbs

Born on February 14, 2008 (17 years old)

Vitkovice, Czechia

48th overall pick by the Voltigeurs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (HC Vitkovice U20, Czechia)

2024-2025: 15 games, 8-7-0 record, 2.64, .927 (HC Vitkovice U17) and 14 games, 6-8-0, 3.17, .917 (HC Vitkovice U20)

Jacoby Weiner, Moncton Wildcats

Catches left, 6'4" and 228 lbs

Born on June 19, 2008 (17 years old)

Riverside, Connecticut, United States

7th round pick, 111th overall, of the Wildcats in 2024 (Mid Fairfield U15 AAA)

2024-2025: 17 games, 3.23 GAA and .892 save percentage (Kent School, USHS-Prep)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.