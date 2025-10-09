Prospects Game Rosters Announced

Published on October 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL announced on Thursday the names of the 40 players who will participate in the first-ever QMJHL Prospects Game on October 21, at the Palais Léopold-Drolet in Sherbrooke.

The prospects were chosen by a special committee formed by the QMJHL Commissioner's Office and the National Hockey League Central Scouting, since the 40 players selected are obviously eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Note that Lars Steiner, of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, will not be able to participate in the event due to an injury.

The rosters of the two teams, which will be called Team Lafleur and Team Crosby, will be announced in the coming days.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2025

