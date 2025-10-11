Regiment Edged 5-2 by Armada

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment dropped a tighter contest in the rematch with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, but ultimately fell 5-2 on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Blainville jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before the midway mark of the opening period before Louis-François Bélanger got one back late in the first with a powerplay marker. The Armada took a 2-1 lead into the room after 20 minutes.

Justin Carbonneau scored his third goal of the series seven minutes into the middle frame to give Blainville a 3-1 lead following the second period.

After two more Armada insurance markers, Marek Danicek got one back for the Regiment to cut it to 5-2. That was as close as it would get as Blainville held on for the 5-2 win.

Newfoundland get just one day to rest before they play their first road game of the season on Sunday afternoon at 2:30pm NL time as they visit the Eastlink Centre to take on the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Regiment are on the road for their next four games as they play two with the Charlottetown Islanders before crossing back over the bridge to visit the Halifax Mooseheads. Following the quick trip, the team returns to Newfoundland on October 24th and 25th to host the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

