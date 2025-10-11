Eagles Conclude Home Stand Tonight Against Huskies

Published on October 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to finish a home stand on a winning note tonight as they take on the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at Centre 200. It's the final game of a six game home stand that saw the Eagles earn points in their first three games before suffering regulation losses to Chicoutimi & Rouyn-Noranda.

The Eagles will look to snap the five game skid against a Huskies team that won the first half of a back to back in Sydney, emerging with a 4-1 victory. Nathan Langlois was the story for the Huskies, scoring twice, including a short handed marker, while Buffalo draft pick Samuel Melcohe stopped 23 of 24 shots. Thomas Verdun collected two assists, and moved into a tie with Justin Larose for the QMJHL scoring lead.

Despite the loss, one Eagles forward produced a memorable moment as import rookie Maxime Sauthier scored his first career goal. Sauthier was drafted with the 30th pick overall in the CHL import draft this past summer.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/pKStU

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: http://www.flohockey.tv

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31978/

ROUYN-NORANDA CAPE BRETON

5-1-2-0 RECORD 1-3-1-2

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-1-2

31GF/24GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 16GF/23GA

LAST GAME RESULT

Thomas Verdon (17 points in 8 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (7 points in 7 games)

2nd, 28.6% POWER PLAY 16th, 14.8%

7th, 81.5% PENALTY KILL 1st, 92.6%

Lars Steiner iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Blake Burke, Samuel Kupec, Will Murphy







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.