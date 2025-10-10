Friday: Q Final Rematch on 1996 Night

Published on October 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







We're bringing it back to the beginning with a 1996 feel to tonight's game - plus it's a rematch of the 2025 QMJHL Final versus Rimouski. It's a rematch in name only though, as the teams have reloaded and look significantly different. Both squads featured many 19 & 20 year-olds in key roles last season, but most have moved on to pro or college, while some have been scooped up by 2025-2026 Q contenders.

The 2-2-2-0 Wildcats are looking for their first home win of the season and enter tonight's game on the heels of 2 losses last weekend at the Avenir Centre. First-year Cats Niko Tournas (4G, 5A) and import Kuzma Voronin (2G, 5A) lead the scoring race, while veteran Alex Mercier (4G, 3A) looks to return to form after a blazing hot opening weekend in September.

Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond will likely get the net and hopes to start a new win streak. Rudy is 2-2 with a 3.12 GAA and .902 SV% since returning from Detroit's NHL training camp.

This edition of the Oceanic (3-3-0-1) are led by up front by a couple of newcomers - former Val-d'Or Foreur Evan Depatie (2G, 6A) & 20 year-old former Sag Emile Duquet (4G, 3A). Rimouski have dropped their last 4 games, including a 5-4 loss to the Mooseheads last night.

William Lacelle returns to the Oceanic net this season. He played regularly last season (37GP, 27W, 8L), and appeared in 2 Cup Finals games versus the Wildcats. Lacelle sports a 3-3 record so far, with a 2.98 GAA and .904 SV%.

