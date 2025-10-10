Islanders Return Home to Face Alexis Joseph & the Sea Dogs

The Charlottetown Islanders are finally back on home ice tonight at the Eastlink Centre, hosting the Saint John Sea Dogs at 7:00 p.m. It's the team's first game in front of the hometown crowd after a lengthy six-game road trip that stretched from Newfoundland to Quebec.

The road swing couldn't have gone much better, with the Isles coming out on top in five of six games. That success has them sitting atop the QMJHL standings, holding down first place in the league.

One of the biggest storylines of the season so far has been goaltender Donald Hickey, who remains undefeated. Hickey has started his QMJHL career with five straight wins - the second-longest unbeaten streak by a goalie to start a season in franchise history. The only netminder ahead of him is Colten Ellis, who set the mark with 12 straight wins.

The Islanders have also been active off the ice. The club dealt veteran forward Kyle Powers to Baie-Comeau and added QMJHL Champion, Dylan MacKinnon, from Moncton. Tonight, fans will get their first look at MacKinnon wearing the black and gold.

Offensively, the Isles continue to be powered by standout performances. Marcus Kearsey delivered not one, but two overtime winners in Quebec! While Nathan Leek sits second in the league in goals with eight as he looks to continue his hot start. Ross Campbell has been one of the QMJHL's most dangerous playmakers, ranking fifth in league scoring and tied for second in assists with 10.

Their opponent tonight, the Saint John Sea Dogs, come into Charlottetown riding a three-game winning streak. The young Sea Dogs squad has picked up recent wins over Chicoutimi, Moncton, and Halifax to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Leading the way for them is Alexis Joseph, the first overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, who has quickly made an impact with six points in his first six games. Saint John also boasts young rising defenseman, Cameron Chartrand, a Team Canada representative at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Eastlink Centre crowd won't have to wait long for more hockey either. The Islanders are back at home Sunday and Monday, hosting the Newfoundland Regiment in a pair of rematches after sweeping them on the road. Expect more big performances from Charlottetown's four Newfoundland natives when those games roll around.

But first, all eyes are on tonight's battle with the Sea Dogs as the Islanders look to defend their home ice and stay at the top of the league standings.

