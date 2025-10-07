Islanders Acquire 2026 5th Round Pick in Trade with Baie-Comeau

Published on October 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton has announced a trade with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, acquiring a 2026 5th round draft pick in exchange for 20-year-old forward Kyle Powers.

Signed as a free agent in 2023-24, Powers departs after playing 130 games in three seasons with the Islanders, where he recorded 20 goals and 42 assists for 62 points.

The Islanders thank Kyle for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career with the Drakkar.

