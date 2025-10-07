Islanders Acquire 2026 5th Round Pick in Trade with Baie-Comeau
Published on October 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
Charlottetown Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton has announced a trade with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, acquiring a 2026 5th round draft pick in exchange for 20-year-old forward Kyle Powers.
Signed as a free agent in 2023-24, Powers departs after playing 130 games in three seasons with the Islanders, where he recorded 20 goals and 42 assists for 62 points.
The Islanders thank Kyle for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career with the Drakkar.
Islanders play next on home ice Oct. 10th against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Get your tickets here!
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025
- 71 QMJHL Alumni in the NHL - QMJHL
- Islanders Acquire QMJHL Champion Dylan MacKinnon - Charlottetown Islanders
- Islanders Acquire 2026 5th Round Pick in Trade with Baie-Comeau - Charlottetown Islanders
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 3 - QMJHL
- 2026 Prospect of the Week - Chad Lygitsakos - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlottetown Islanders Stories
- Islanders Acquire QMJHL Champion Dylan MacKinnon
- Islanders Acquire 2026 5th Round Pick in Trade with Baie-Comeau
- Videotron Player of the Week: Marcus Kearsey (October 6, 2025)
- Islanders Cap off Road Trip with Thrilling Overtime Win in Drummondville
- Islanders Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Drummondville