2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 3

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 3 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (5-0-1-0) of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) remain at No. 1 in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for a third consecutive week following a strong showing that included an 8-0 win over the No. 10-ranked Charlottetown Islanders. Justin Carbonneau, Xavier Villeneuve, and CHL goal leader Matt Gosselin continued to contribute offensively as the Armada extended their unbeaten streak in regulation. The Windsor Spitfires (7-1-0-0) of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) stay second after winning two of three games and matching their best season start in nearly four decades, with goaltender Joey Costanzo and captain Liam Greentree leading the way. The Brantford Bulldogs (3-0-1-1) of the OHL hold third, remaining without a regulation loss after earning three of four possible points last week.

In the WHL, the Everett Silvertips (5-0-1-0) of the Western Hockey League (WHL) rise three spots to No. 6, following a productive offensive stretch highlighted by Finnish forwards Matias Vanhanen and Julius Miettinen. The Charlottetown Islanders (6-1-0-1) of the QMJHL make their season debut in the Top 10 at No. 10 after a successful four-game road trip, bolstered by Marcus Kearsey's standout performance and goaltender Donald Hickey's perfect record.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 3

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

2. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

3. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

4. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

5. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

6. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

7. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

8. Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

9. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

10. Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-3.

