2026 Prospect of the Week - Chad Lygitsakos
Published on October 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.
The most outstanding prospect in the third week of QMJHL action is Shawinigan Cataractes centerman Chad Lygitsakos.
The Trois-Rivières, QC native scored once and added four assists in his three games last week, pushing his personal streak of consecutive games with at least one point to five.
Lygitsakos opened the week with two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Charlottetown Islanders last Wednesday. Two nights later, he scored his team's final goal in a 5-3 loss to the Drummondville Voltigeurs, before adding two assists on Sunday afternoon in an important 6-3 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.
The third overall pick of the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft has racked up two goals and seven assists in six games so far this season, just one point off the Cataractes' scoring lead.
