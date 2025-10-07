Islanders Acquire QMJHL Champion Dylan MacKinnon

Published on October 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have made a major move to bolster their blueline, acquiring defenseman Dylan MacKinnon from the Moncton Wildcats.

The 20-year-old Riverview, NB native joins an already stacked Islanders' defensive core, bringing championship pedigree, size, and grit as the team makes a push for a title this season.

MacKinnon, born January 12, 2005, stands at 6'2", 197 lbs and was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators. He is fresh off a memorable 2024/25 campaign with Moncton, where he played a crucial role in helping the Wildcats capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy, awarded to the QMJHL champions.

Dylan brings a winning pedigree to the Island, not only did he win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with Moncton, but was a Gold medalist at the 2022/23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada.

Originally selected 5th overall in the 2021 QMJHL Draft by the Halifax Mooseheads, MacKinnon spent the early part of his career in Halifax before being dealt to Moncton last offseason. The trade came at a pivotal moment, with Halifax entering a rebuild and Moncton pushing for a Memorial Cup run.

In his championship season with the Wildcats, MacKinnon suited up for 55 games, recording 3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points, and a strong +18 rating. He elevated his game in the postseason, adding 2 goals and 5 assists for 7 points across 19 playoff games.

His steady play, physical presence, and leadership qualities made him a fan favourite in both Halifax and Moncton, and now he'll look to bring that same impact to Charlottetown.

For the Islanders, who currently sit 1st place in the QMJHL, this acquisition sends a clear message: the team is all-in on a championship push. MacKinnon's arrival adds experience, toughness, and a winning mentality to a defensive group that already ranks among the league's best.

The Islanders are excited to welcome Dylan MacKinnon to Charlottetown as the team continues its pursuit of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

The Islanders return home Friday, October 10th vs. the Saint John Sea Dogs which may be your first chance to see MacKinnon in an Islander jersey. Tickets available online here or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.