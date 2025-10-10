Eagles Return to the Ice against the Huskies

Published on October 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







After a week off, the Cape Breton Eagles resume their home stand tonight against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. This weekend marks the only time this season the Huskies will visit Centre 200.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back after their first regulation loss at home this season, a 3-0 defeat to Chicoutimi last week. The Eagles will hope for more puck luck as the season continues- despite having a losing record, to this point the Eagles have registered and allowed the same amount of shots (189) thus far. Held off of the scoresheet on Friday, thus far older players have led the way for the Eagles. In addition to overager Lewis Gendron leading the team in points, while 19 year old forward Eliot Litalien has scored a team best four goals.

Thursday was a big day for Eliot's younger brother and teammate Romain, who was named to the QMJHL Prospects Game. The event will take place on October 21st to showcase the top prospects available from the league for next June's NHL draft. The younger Litalien was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL draft. Following a rookie campaigh with 21 points in 54 games, he has notched five points in six games to begin the 2025-26 season.

Unfortunately, Litalien will not be joined at the game by Rouyn-Noranda's Lars Steiner. Projected by some to be a first round draft choice, the forward has suffered an upper body injury that will sideline him for six to twelve weeks. Despite the loss of their Swiss star, the Huskies have other weapons they can rely on, including three other players producing a point per game clip. Thomas Verdon ranks second among all scorers in the league in points, leading an attack also including 19 year olds Eliot Ogonowski & Samuel Beauchemin. On the backend, overage captain Axel Dufresne has seven assists in seven games, while Buffalo Sabres draft pick Samuel Meloche has posted 4-2 record between the pipes.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/8OpQG

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: http://www.flohockey.tv

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31970/

ROUYN-NORANDA CAPE BRETON

4-1-2-0 RECORD 1-2-1-2

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-1-2

27GF/23GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 15GF/19GA

Saturday, Victoriaville 2 @ Rouyn-Noranda 4 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Chicoutimi 3 @ Cape Breton 0

Thomas Verdon (15 points in 7 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (7 points in 6 games)

2nd, 28.6% POWER PLAY 16th, 14.8%

7th, 81.5% PENALTY KILL 1st, 92.6%

Antoine St-Laurent iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Blake Burke







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.