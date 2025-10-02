Eagles Host Former Teammates, Chicoutimi Saguenéens at the Nest

Published on October 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

After getting in some practice time at home, the Cape Breton Eagles are set to welcome home one of the pre-season favourites of the QMJHL- with plenty of familiar faces- as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens come to Centre 200.

For two Sags players, it will be a homecoming. Long time Cape Breton defenseman Xavier Daigle, who spent three years with the Eagles, will appear as a visiting player after being traded to Chicoutimi just eight days ago. It's also the first game as a visitor for Chicoutimi forward Alexis Toussaint who was acquired from Cape Breton in the off-season. Other former Eagle forwards in the Chicoutimi lineup are Émile Ricard & Thomas Desruisseaux, although the latter is not expected to play due to injury.

Expected to return from injury, though, is Chicoutimi starting goaltender Raphaël Précourt, who posted an impressive 926 save percentage in Chicoutimi's trip to the second round last playoff. In front of Precourt is a very talented team featuring four NHL drafted players-including 2022 #2 overall pick Maxim Massé, a draft choice of Anaheim. Joining him up front are a pair of 18 year olds Émile Guité (Anaheim) & Maxim Schäfer (Washington), along with 18 year old defenseman Alex Huang (Nashville).

The Eagles are looking for their first home win of the season, although they picked up two points with two extra time losses to a strong Moncton team in a pair of hotly contested games. Eagles overager forward Lucas Romeo was a big factor in Saturday's game, as he notched his first goal of the season and registered six hits.

Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

CHICOUTIMI CAPE BRETON

2-1-0-1 RECORD 1-1-1-1

2-0-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-1-1

14GF/14GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 13GF/13GA

Sunday, Chicoutimi 3 @ Rimouski 1 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Moncton 4 @ Cape Breton 3 (OT)

Nathan Lecompte (6 points in 4 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (6 points in 4 games)

T1st, 4/12 POWER PLAY T12th, 2/18

3rd, 12/13 PENALTY KILL 2nd, 14/15

Thomas Desruisseaux, Raphaël Précourt iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







