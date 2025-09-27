Moncton Edge Eagles in Shootout Thriller

Published on September 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Eliot Litalien's goal with less than second to play forced overtime but the Moncton Wildcats skated away with a 3-2 shootout victory Friday, spoiling the Cape Breton Eagles' home opener.

- Reece Peitzsche also scored for the Eagles, while Moncton's goals from Preston Lounsbury & Kuzma Voronin came 28 seconds apart in the third period.

- Rudy Guimond stopped 34 of 36 shots in the win, while Félix Hamel stopped 30 of 32 shots in the loss.

It took the game more than 39 minutes to find its first goal, but scoring chances were not hard to come by in either of the opening frames. Moncton carried the first period, outshooting the Eagles 15-6, but the Eagles killed off all three Moncton power plays. (The first Wildcats power play was killed off in 14 seconds, when the Cats took their own penalty.)

The momentum turned in the second period, and it was the Eagles outshooting Moncton 17-8, being rewarded at the last minute. The breakthrough came when Noah Jettelson found Peitzsche at the right side of the net and he beat Guimond for the game's first goal. It was also Jettelson's first point in the Q.

The Eagles successfully defended the lead for the first nine minutes of the third period, before things took a sharp turn. Lounsbury's shot from the right faceoff circle was a riser, going over Hamel to the tie the game. Then came a big moment from Voronin, who cut off of the right wing to the centre of the ice to zap a shot by Hamel for his first career goal.

With 1:24 remaining, Hamel raced to the bench for an extra attacker. The Cats may have thought they had the game won when they cleared the Eagle zone with ten seconds to play, but the Eagles were able to produce a frantic sequence in the dying seconds. After a Romain Litalien shot was turned away, Eliot found the game tyer on his backhand.

The Eagles outshot the Wildcats 4-2 in overtime, but it solved nothing, and neither did the first shooters in the shootout. Niko Tournas scored in the second round for Moncton, forcing Peitzsche to score to continue the shootout- which he did by beating Guidmond. After Moncton's Teddy Mutryn was denied, the shootout went to extra shooters and the game was still in the balance in the fifth round of the shootout.

After Lewis Gendron failed to score, Rian Chudzinski took advantage and scored for Moncton as they skated off of the ice with a 3-2 victory in an evenly played game.

The rematch between these two clubs goes tomorrow night at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/8S28l They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Eliot Litalien (Cape Breton) Game tying goal, 2 shots

2. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 30 saves on 32 shots, 1 assist

3. Rudy Guimond (Moncton) 34 saves on 36 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Derek Andrews, Hugo Charron, Logan Quinn, Jacob De Ladurantaye

Scratches For Moncton: Riley Sampson (injury), Gabe Smith (NHL camp), Caleb Desnoyers (NHL camp), Dylan MacKinnon, Danny Buckley, Dominik Necak

Final Shots On Goal: 36-32 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4.

Moncton Power Play: 0/3







