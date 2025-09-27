Guimond Impressive as Cats Grab First Win in a Shootout

September 26, 2025

Rudy Guimond was sensational Friday night in Sydney as the Wildcats recorded their first 'W' of the season - 3-2 via shootout over the Eagles in their home opener.

Guimond made 34 saves after just arriving from the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp. Rian Chudzinki potted the shootout winner following an entertaining overtime frame with highlight reel saves by Guimond and Cape Breton's Felix Hamel.

The game had its dramatic moments - trailing 1-0 midway in the second period, the Wildcats struck for two goals just 28 seconds apart by Preston Lounsbury (1st) and Kuzma Voronin (1st). The Eagles then pulled goaltender Hamel and Eliot L'Italien tied the game with 0.8 seconds left to force overtime.

The win lifts Moncton's record to 1-1-1-0 after three games. The big rematch unfolds Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Centre 200. Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and the Cats Radio network-INSPIRE FM.

The home opening weekend on Saturday, October 4th and Sunday, October 5th has the Wildcats hosting Saint John and Halifax. The Saturday home opener at 7 p.m. will feature the raising of QMJHL Championship banner at the Avenir Centre with capacity crowds expected.

