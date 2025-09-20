Cats Lose OT Thriller in NFLD

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Newfoundland Regiment opened the 'new franchise' weekend in fine style, rallying to defeat the Moncton Wildcats 5-4 in overtime before 6,100 fans at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's Nfld.

Speedy Louis-Francois Belanger won the exciting contest with a breakaway goal at 1:49 of extra time. Leading 4-3, Regiment veteran Justin Larose forced the overtime with a tying goal at 19:20 of the third period.

The Cats were led by another strong 2-goal performance from Alex Mercier - giving him four in both games. Niko Tournas scored his second of the year and agile defenseman Tommy Bleyl notched his first of the season and added an assist.

The Cats outshot the Regiment 30-28 with Antoine Proulx logging the win, outduelling Wildcat Jacoby Weiner.

The Wildcats play another back-to-back weekend in Sydney September 26th and 27th against the Eagles. Catch all the action with Marty Kingston on 105.1 INSPIRE FM and the FloHockey network at 7pm from Centre 200.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.