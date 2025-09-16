Wildcats 8th in CHL Pre-Season Rankings

Published on September 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its preseason edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

Leading the list to open the campaign are the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), followed by the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who round out the top three.

The rankings, set with input from NHL Central Scouting, come just days before the puck drops on the new season this Thursday, September 18. At 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT (on FloHockey), the QMJHL's newest franchise, the Newfoundland Regiment, will make history with its inaugural game, hosting the defending champion Moncton Wildcats at Mary Brown's Centre. Later that Thursday evening, the OHL kicks off with two matchups, highlighted by the Oshawa Generals - finalists in each of the past two seasons - visiting the North Bay Battalion at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT (on FloHockey). The action continues Friday with a packed slate of 25 games across the CHL, including eight in the WHL to launch its campaign. Among them is a milestone debut for the league's newest franchise, the Penticton Vees, who face the Victoria Royals at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT (on Victory+) in their first-ever WHL contest.

For the 2025-26 season, fans won't miss a moment of CHL action with FloHockey serving as the home of the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ will be the streaming destination of the WHL. FloHockey's coverage will include more than 680 OHL games and all 576 QMJHL regular-season matchups, plus the playoffs and marquee events such as the OHL Top Prospects Game and the QMJHL Prospects Game. Meanwhile, Victory+ will provide free access to over 700 WHL regular-season games, the WHL Playoffs, classic matchups from the archives, and more.

This season, the road to junior hockey's ultimate prize - the Memorial Cup - will end in Kelowna, B.C., where the WHL's Kelowna Rockets will host the 106th edition of the tournament from May 21-31, 2026. It will be the first time the event returns to Kelowna since 2004, when the Rockets lifted the CHL championship trophy on home ice.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Preseason

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL): The 2025-26 season feels like a defining moment for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. After years of steady building, the organization made key acquisitions this offseason, adding impact players at every position to strengthen an already promising core. Up front, 2025 Pittsburgh Penguins first-rounder Bill Zonnon (28G-55A in 64 GP in 2024-25) arrives from Rouyn-Noranda, while veteran scorers Vincent Collard (25G-27A in 64 GP in 2024-25) and Maël Lavigne (17G-32A in 63 GP in 2024-25) were acquired from Moncton and Rimouski, following their runs at the 2025 Memorial Cup. On defense, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Spencer Gill (6G-29A in 51 GP in 2024-25) adds stability, while Nashville Predators pick Jakub Milota teams up with Montreal Canadiens prospect Arseni Radzkou to form one of the CHL's most talented goaltending tandems. The Armada boasts six NHL prospects, led by 2025 first-rounder Justin Carbonneau (46G-43A in 62 GP in 2024-25), who made franchise history last June as the club's first-ever NHL opening-round draft pick. Fresh off a 46-goal season, the St. Louis Blues prospect will again skate alongside veteran centreman Vincent Desjardins (18G-63A in 64 GP in 2024-25). Vegas Golden Knights pick Mateo Nobert (28G-39A in 57 GP in 2024-25) returns as a point-per-game spark, while 2026 NHL Draft hopeful Xavier Villeneuve (12G-50A in 61 GP in 2024-25) - last year's QMJHL Defenceman of the Year at just 17 - anchors the blue line with steady overager Théo Lemieux (7G-25A in 63 GP) and the rising Bo Damphousse (3G-6A in 58 GP in 2024-25). With this mix of elite talent and veteran leadership, the Armada are chasing their first playoff series win in four years, their first QMJHL final since 2018, and an elusive QMJHL championship - all in pursuit of a first-ever appearance at the Memorial Cup. Behind the bench, head coach Alexandre Jacques steps into his highest-profile role yet, tasked with guiding what may be the most talented roster in club history. With all the pieces in place, the 2025-26 campaign offers the Armada its best chance yet to turn potential into history.

Games this week: @ Rouyn-Noranda (Sept. 19), @ Val-d'Or (Sept. 20)

2. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): The Brantford Bulldogs closed out 2024-25 on a high note, cementing themselves as a fixture in the CHL Top-10 Rankings and riding that momentum into a strong playoff run before bowing out in the OHL's Eastern Conference Semifinal. That finish, combined with an offseason of calculated retooling, has Brantford firmly in the conversation as one of the OHL's top contenders this season - and a legitimate threat to reach the 2026 Memorial Cup. Despite the departures of Patrick Thomas, Nick Lardis, and Cole Brown - a trio that accounted for more than 290 points - the Bulldogs remain loaded with firepower and are expected to feature eight NHL prospects on their roster this season. Captain Jake O'Brien (32G-66A in 66 GP in 2024-25), fresh off being drafted in the first round by the Seattle Kraken, returns as the team's engine, while linemate Marek Vanacker (24G-18A in 45 GP in 2024-25) is healthy and primed to build on his first-round NHL Draft pedigree after showing the potential to score 40-plus goals and 90-plus points when fully fit. The Bulldogs also landed a major addition at the 2025 CHL Import Draft in Minnesota Wild fourth-rounder Adam Benak, a dynamic offensive talent expected to make an immediate impact. Depth scoring will be bolstered by breakout candidates Caleb Malhotra, Edison Engle, and Aiden O'Donnell (7G-10A in 58 GP in 2024-25), with Cooper Dennis adding further versatility up front. Engle, a 2025 Winnipeg Jets draft pick, also has the potential to step into a top-pairing role on the blue line, where his presence would strengthen a defensive group tasked with balancing Brantford's high-octane attack. In goal, Ryerson Leenders provides a proven backbone, giving Brantford confidence in close games and playoff series alike. With O'Brien and Vanacker driving the attack, Benak adding another star element, and a supporting cast ready to rise, the Bulldogs have the balance, depth, and high-end talent to not only replace what they lost but also push even further - with the clear goal of bringing Brantford to the Memorial Cup stage for the first time since relocating from Hamilton.

Games this week: @ Kitchener (Sept. 19), vs. Peterborough (Sept. 20)

3. Spokane Chiefs (WHL): The Spokane Chiefs may have lost some key pieces from last year's run to the WHL Championship Series, but with captain Berkly Catton (38G-71A in 57 GP in 2024-25) leading the charge, they remain one of the league's most dangerous teams heading into 2025-26. The Seattle Kraken prospect is coming off a second straight 100-point season and will once again anchor an offense built to contend. Rising 2026 NHL Draft prospect Mathis Preston (23G-22A in 54 GP in 2024-25) adds another layer of star power and could become Spokane's next first-round pick, while fellow draft-eligible forwards Chase Harrington (19G-31A in 68 GP in 2024-24) and Brody Gillespie (8G-3A in 59 GP in 2024-25), fresh off a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, headline the club's next wave of high-end talent. Between the pipes, Carter Esler projects as one of the best goaltenders looking ahead to the 2027 NHL Draft class and will aim to seize a bigger role for Spokane this year. The Chiefs also bolstered their lineup in the CHL Import Draft, adding German standouts Linus Vieillard in net and Elias Pul up front, both of whom are expected to make an impact in Spokane and should play prominent roles for their country at the 2026 World Juniors. On the back end, veterans Nathan Mayes (6G-21A in 56 GP in 2024-25) and William McIsaac (6G-31A in 66 GP in 2024-25) provide stability and experience to a defensive corps that will be leaned on heavily in big moments. With Catton driving the attack, Preston and Gillespie emerging, and a balanced roster bolstered by international additions and steady blueline leadership, Spokane is well-positioned to build on last year's run and make another push for a WHL championship - with their sights firmly set on the 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

Games this week: @ Kelowna (Sept. 19), @ Kamloops (Sept. 20)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL): Forged through battles with the league's best, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens enter 2025-26 as a team built to contend. After four seasons of patient building, Chicoutimi are primed to compete for the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and, ultimately, a berth in the 2026 Memorial Cup. Their strength begins with a dynamic core of Emmanuel Vermette (30G-35A in 64 GP in 2024-25), Maxim Massé (33G-26A in 47 GP in 2024-25), and Thomas Desruisseaux (18G-39A in 62 GP in 2024-25), who finished as the club's top-three scorers last year and now form the offensive backbone of a team that has matured together. They'll be joined by Washington Capitals prospect Maxim Schäfer, a skilled German forward whose arrival adds another layer of offensive punch to the lineup. Rising talents Émile Guité (16G-14A in 59 GP in 2024-25), drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2025, and Nathan Lecompte (14G-45A in 56 GP in 2024-25), fresh off a 49-point campaign and impressive playoff run, are ready for expanded roles. Meanwhile, energy forward Korney Korneyev (8G-13A in 64 GP in 2024-25) and depth contributors Émile Ricard (14G-11A in 64 GP in 2024-25) and Christophe Berthelot (6G-13A in 62 GP) add valuable support to the club. On the back end, the graduation of veteran Loïc Usereau leaves room for others to step up, with Nashville Predators pick Alex Huang (7G-33A in 64 GP in 2024-25) emerging as the new anchor alongside Jonathan Prud'Homme (8G-15A in 60 GP in 2024-25) and Peteris Bulans (5G-19A in 54 GP in 2024-25). In goal, Raphaël Précourt provides a steady foundation after posting 29 wins last season and a sparkling 2.18 GAA in the playoffs, giving the Sags a proven difference-maker in tight games. Built on depth, experience, and star power, Chicoutimi has transformed its hard-fought lessons into the kind of battle-tested edge that makes it one of the QMJHL's most dangerous contenders - and a legitimate threat to represent the league at the Memorial Cup.

Games this week: @ Drummondville (Sept. 19), @ Québec (Sept. 21)

5. Windsor Spitfires (OHL): The Windsor Spitfires enter 2025-26 determined to turn last year's disappointing ending into fuel for a championship push. After leading the OHL's West Division and cementing themselves among the CHL Top-10 Rankings before a wave of injuries and a stunning reverse sweep by Kitchener cut their playoff run short, Windsor remains one of the OHL's most dangerous teams. The spotlight begins with captain Liam Greentree (49G-70A in 64 GP in 2024-25), the Los Angeles Kings' first-round pick who piled up 49 goals, 119 points, and 24 more in the playoffs, cementing himself as the club's heartbeat and MVP. Alongside him is 2024 first-overall OHL pick Ethan Belchetz (17G-21A in 56 GP in 2024-25), a 6'5" rising star whose mix of scoring touch, physical dominance, and standout performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup has scouts projecting him as a top 2026 NHL Draft selection. If Ilya Protas, last season's OHL runner-up in scoring, returns from Washington Capitals camp, Windsor's forward group becomes even scarier, supported by proven producers like Jack Nesbitt (25G-39A in 65 GP in 2024-25), AJ Spellacy (18G-19A in 62 GP in 2024-25), and Cole Davis (21G-24A in 57 GP in 2024-25). Second-year forwards Jean-Christoph Lemieux (9G-10A in 46 GP in 2024-25) and Ethan Garden (6G-8A in 55 GP in 2024-25) also appear poised for breakout seasons, while rookie first-rounder John McLaughlin has already turned heads in camp with his speed and chemistry. Between the pipes, veteran Joey Costanzo has the chance to deliver stability in his overage year, with depth behind him providing competition. With Greentree driving the attack, Belchetz emerging as the next franchise star, and a roster filled with both veteran poise and youthful upside, the Spitfires have all the ingredients to contend in the OHL - and ultimately to chase a return to the Memorial Cup stage in Kelowna.

Games this week: @ Sarnia (Sept. 19), vs. London (Sept. 20)

6. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL): The Edmonton Oil Kings enter 2025-26 with unfinished business and the talent to transform last year's heartbreak into a springboard for a deeper run. After letting a 3-1 series lead slip away against Prince Albert in the first round, the Oil Kings return with a hungry core headlined by towering forward Adam Jecho (25G-27A in 56 GP in 2024-25), dynamic blueliner Blake Fiddler (10G-23A in 64 GP in 2024-25), and offensive catalyst Miroslav Holinka (19G-26A in 47 GP in 2024-25) - three of the five NHL prospects on their roster. The offseason addition of Colorado Avalanche pick Max Curran (22G-52A in 65 GP in 2024-25), who led Tri-City with 74 points last season, gives Edmonton an instant top-six weapon to complement its returning core. Up front, the Oil Kings also boast added depth with right winger Lukas Sawchyn (15G-40A in 66 GP in 2024-25) and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Joe Iginla (9G-7A in 61 GP in 2024-25). On the blue line, steady defenders Parker Alcos (1G-12A in 57 GP in 2024-25) and Ethan MacKenzie (5G-27A in 54 GP 2024-25) provide a reliable foundation, each poised to take another step forward this season. Between the pipes, Ethan Simcoe is poised to seize the starter's role after an impressive showing over 22 games last season, aiming to restore the elite goaltending standard that has long defined Oil Kings championships. Edmonton, notably the last WHL team to have hoisted the Memorial Cup back in 2014, would love nothing more than to snap the league's decade-plus drought on junior hockey's biggest stage. With skill, size, and a roster that blends experience with breakout potential, the Oil Kings appear built not only to chase a WHL Central Division crown but also to mount a serious push towards representing the WHL at the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Games this week: @ Red Deer (Sept. 19), vs. Red Deer (Sept. 20)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL): The Kitchener Rangers are coming off a 100-point season and their first Western Conference Final appearance since 2018, reaffirming their place among the OHL's elite contenders. Though last year ended with another playoff exit at the hands of the London Knights, the foundation for a championship run is firmly in place, and with Kitchener one of two finalists to host the 2027 Memorial Cup, expectations are higher than ever. Replacing CHL and OHL Goaltender of the Year Jackson Parsons will be the team's biggest challenge, with San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Jason Schaubel forming a promising new tandem. Fresh off a 27-goal, 54-point rookie campaign in just 48 games, Jack Pridham (27G-27A in 48 GP in 2024-25) looks primed to take the next step toward stardom and emerge as one of the OHL's elite scorers. His presence gives the Rangers a dynamic centerpiece up front, while a deep supporting cast ensures plenty of offensive balance. Tanner Lam (13G-40A in 67 GP in 2024-25) brings creativity as a playmaker, New York Islanders prospect Luca Romano (25G-26A in 67 GP in 2024-25) adds proven scoring punch, Ottawa Senators draft pick Luke Ellinas (20G-17A in 50 GP in 2024-25) provides reliable two-way strength, and Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys (11G-22A in 28 GP in 2024-25) offers high-end skill. Together, this group gives Kitchener one of the league's most versatile and dangerous forward units. On the back end, Nashville Predators first-round pick Cameron Reid (14G-40A in 67 GP in 2024-25) is ready to take over as the blueline anchor, while 2026 NHL Draft prospect Jacob Xu and Finnish import Oscar Hemming headline the next wave of star talent. With eight NHL-drafted players on the roster and OHL Coach of the Year Jussi Ahokas continuing to guide the group, the Rangers are loaded with skill, leadership, and playoff experience. Goaltending may be the question, but if Kirsch and Schaubel prove steady, this Kitchener team has the balance and firepower to not only contend for the OHL crown but to make a serious push toward the 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

Games this week: vs. Brantford (Sept. 19), @ Erie (Sept. 20)

8. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL): The Moncton Wildcats rewrote the record books in 2024-25, finishing with a franchise-best 53 wins, the league's stingiest defence, and the Gilles-Courteau Trophy before making the trip to Rimouski for the Memorial Cup. Now, the question is whether they can keep the momentum rolling into 2025-26. At the center of that conversation is Caleb Desnoyers (35G-49A in 56 GP in 2024-25), the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs MVP and fourth-overall overall pick of the Utah Mammoth. Though offseason surgery will sideline him early, his eventual return could be a season-defining boost. In the meantime, Moncton will look to towering forward Gabe Smith (20G-19A in 52 GP in 2024-25), a fellow Utah draftee who thrived with 22 points during last year's playoff run, to carry more of the load up front. Between the pipes, Rudy Guimond returns for his overage season after one of the most dominant rookie campaigns in recent QMJHL history, highlighted by a league-record 24 straight wins across the regular season and playoffs - a streak that only ended in the QMJHL Championship Series. Behind the bench, Gardiner MacDougall - fresh off being named CHL Coach of the Year after his first full season in the Q - provides the steady hand and winning pedigree to guide this talented group. Add to that a strong supporting cast, highlighted by new arrivals like San Jose Sharks prospect Teddy Mutryn and Finnish import Eerik Wallenius, and Moncton once again looks like a team built to contend. With championship experience now in their DNA, the Wildcats have both the foundation and the firepower to chase another QMJHL crown - and to mount a serious push for the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Games this week: @ Newfoundland (Sept. 18), @ Newfoundland (Sept. 19)

9. Kelowna Rockets (WHL): The Kelowna Rockets enter 2025-26 with their eyes firmly set on the ultimate prize. For the first time since 2004 - when they hoisted the Memorial Cup on home ice - the Rockets will again host junior hockey's crown jewel, and they've built a roster this season designed to contend for it. At the center of it all is Tij Iginla (14G-18 in 21 GP in 2024-25), a Utah Mammoth 2024 first-round pick, who looks to deliver a signature season after battling through injuries a year ago. Around him, Kelowna has stocked up with major additions: steady two-way defender Mazden Leslie (21G-51A in 66 GP in 2024-25), San Jose Sharks prospect Carson Wetsch (33G-20A in 68 GP in 2024-25), former U.S. National Team Development Program goaltender Harrison Boettiger, and import forwards Daniel Pekař and Tomáš Poletín, both bringing high-end skill and international experience. Returning talent adds even more depth, with 2026 NHL Draft prospect Kalder Varga (10G-14A in 58 GP in 2024-25) - fresh off a gold medal with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup - poised for a breakout, while Los Angeles Kings prospect Will Sharpe (9G-35A in 66 GP in 2024-25), Montreal Canadiens prospect Hayden Paupanekis (22G-22A in 71 GP in 2024-25) and Nashville Predators prospect Hiroki Gojsic (20G-17A in 61 GP in 2024-25) provide versatility and secondary scoring. Behind the bench, head coach Derrick Martin embarks on his first full WHL season, supported by a bolstered staff that now includes the legendary Don Hay as Associate Coach, along with Rockets alumni Brandon MacMillan and Josh Gorges as Assistant Coaches. It is a coaching staff that brings proven experience and championship pedigree to Kelowna's push for the Memorial Cup. Anchored by a mix of proven veterans, NHL prospects, rising stars, and experienced leadership behind the bench, the Rockets have retooled quickly after last season's rebuild. With hosting duties locked in and a lineup that looks capable of winning outright, Kelowna has every reason to believe it can once again lift the Memorial Cup in front of its fans.

Game this week: vs. Spokane (Sept. 19)

10. Niagara IceDogs (OHL): The Niagara IceDogs head into 2025-26 with renewed optimism and the pieces to emerge as a true OHL contender - and potentially push toward the 2026 Memorial Cup. At the heart of it all is Ryan Roobroeck (41G-46A in 64 GP in 2024-25), a projected top-five pick for the 2026 NHL Draft whose size, scoring touch, and ability to take over games make him one of the CHL's most electrifying young forwards. Roobroeck's offensive firepower will be supported by fellow 2026 NHL Draft prospect Braidy Wassilyn (8G-31A in 61 GP in 2024-25), who set the IceDogs' rookie assist record last year and now enters his draft season with sky-high expectations, and Ethan Czata (21G-34A in 68 GP in 2024-25), the steady two-way center and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect whose faceoff prowess, penalty killing, and offensive jump (17 to 55 points year-over-year) make him the engine down the middle. Captain Kevin He (36G-39A in 62 GP in 2024-25) returns as both a leader and a consistent scorer, while Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson (25G-34A in 64 GP in 2024-25) adds another reliable offensive punch after back-to-back 20-goal campaigns. With 2024 first-round pick Ryerson Edgar also joining the mix, Niagara boasts one of the OHL's deepest and most dynamic forward groups. On the back end, overager Grayson Tiller (7G-13A in 67 GP in 2024-25) returns home to add grit and stability, while Czech blueliner Ben Reisnecker brings size and international pedigree as he adapts to the North American game. The IceDogs' biggest question mark is in goal following the graduation of Owen Flores, with Charlie Robertson, William Lubimov, Hayden Jeffery, Vladislav Yermolenko, and Matthew Humphries among the contenders who were vying to prove they can carry the load. Under new GM Frank Evola and head coach Krys Barch, Niagara has worked to overhaul its culture and depth, and with a balanced mix of star power, leadership, and promising youth, the IceDogs look equipped not only to rebound from last year's turbulent finish but to establish themselves as a legitimate threat in the OHL playoff picture.

Games this week: @ Brampton (Sept. 19), vs. Sudbury (Sept. 21)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2025

