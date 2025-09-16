2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings: Preseason Edition

Published on September 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its preseason edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

Leading the list to open the campaign are the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), followed by the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who round out the top three.

The rankings, set with input from NHL Central Scouting, come just days before the puck drops on the new season this Thursday, September 18. At 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT (on FloHockey), the QMJHL's newest franchise, the Newfoundland Regiment, will make history with its inaugural game, hosting the defending champion Moncton Wildcats at Mary Brown's Centre. Later that Thursday evening, the OHL kicks off with two matchups, highlighted by the Oshawa Generals - finalists in each of the past two seasons - visiting the North Bay Battalion at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT (on FloHockey). The action continues Friday with a packed slate of 25 games across the CHL, including eight in the WHL to launch its campaign. Among them is a milestone debut for the league's newest franchise, the Penticton Vees, who face the Victoria Royals at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT (on Victory+) in their first-ever WHL contest.

For the 2025-26 season, fans won't miss a moment of CHL action with FloHockey serving as the home of the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ will be the streaming destination of the WHL. FloHockey's coverage will include more than 680 OHL games and all 576 QMJHL regular-season matchups, plus the playoffs and marquee events such as the OHL Top Prospects Game and the QMJHL Prospects Game. Meanwhile, Victory+ will provide free access to over 700 WHL regular-season games, the WHL Playoffs, classic matchups from the archives, and more.

This season, the road to junior hockey's ultimate prize - the Memorial Cup - will end in Kelowna, B.C., where the WHL's Kelowna Rockets will host the 106th edition of the tournament from May 21-31, 2026. It will be the first time the event returns to Kelowna since 2004, when the Rockets lifted the CHL championship trophy on home ice.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Preseason

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

2. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

3. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

6. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

9. Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

10. Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-preseason-edition.

The next rankings will be released the week of September 23, following the first weekend of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.







