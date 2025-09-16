Sea Dogs Sign University of Maine Commit Julien Wasmer

Published on September 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed University of Maine commit Julien Wasmer, the team announced Tuesday.

"We are happy to add Julien to our roster to begin the season. He should be able to step in right away and play solid minutes that will allow our younger defencemen on the left side to continue their development in a productive manner," Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard said. "Julien brings a physical presence, defends hard and moves the puck efficiently, which will serve as a quality complement to our dynamic right side."

Originally from Montreal, Wasmer played 20 games with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL last season before joining the Chicoutimi Saguenéens for the second half. The six-foot-two, 200-pound defenceman registered 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 41 games with Chicoutimi.

"I'm excited to join the Sea Dogs and can't wait to be part of this new family," Wasmer said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and ready to give everything to make the most of it."

Wasmer is committed to the University of Maine Black Bears men's hockey program following his junior career.

-

Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships, call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.