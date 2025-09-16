Mooseheads Announced as Host of 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft

September 16, 2025

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







In a press conference held on Tuesday morning, QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini announced the Halifax Mooseheads as the host team of the 2026 Entry Draft presented by Fenplast on June 5 and 6.

The first round will take place on Friday evening while rounds 2 to 12 will be held on Saturday. This will mark the first time the Mooseheads franchise has ever hosted the QMJHL Entry Draft.

"The QMJHL Draft is an incredible event which is done at a professional level. This is a momentous opportunity to showcase our team and our city to the other 17 teams, as well prospects and their families. We are thrilled to be able to bring this event to Halifax, especially for our deserving fans who will no doubt make this the most exciting draft in QMJHL history," said Chairman/Owner Sam Simon and Peter Simon, President of Simon Sports.

The Halifax Mooseheads currently own two picks in the first round in 2026 - Halifax's own in addition to the first pick of the Rimouski Oceanic.

"As the home of the Halifax Mooseheads, and the site of so many historic QMJHL moments and players, Scotiabank Centre is thrilled to host the 2026 QMJHL Draft for the first time," says Executive Vice-President Suzanne Fougere. "We know Halifax fans will embrace this opportunity to welcome the League to our city, and we are excited to create an unforgettable event experience for our Mooseheads and QMJHL."

The Mooseheads and the QMJHL look forward to seeing fans on June 5 and 6 for the presentation of the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast.







