Sea Dogs Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have named Olivier Groulx the 24th captain in franchise history, the team announced Thursday.

Joining Groulx in the leadership group are alternate captains Angelo Fullerton, Natan Éthier and Jacob Beaulieu.

"We are delighted to name Olivier, Angelo, Natan and Jacob as our captains for the upcoming season," Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard said. "Olivier has earned the captaincy because he fully embodies our team's values of humble, hunger and honour every day."

Groulx, an 18-year-old from St-Lazare, Que., enters his third season in the QMJHL looking to build on a productive 2024-25 campaign. The six-foot-one, 186-pound forward had 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 64 games last season.

"Since arriving with the Sea Dogs, Angelo and Natan have provided tremendous guidance backed by their experience for our younger players, and they bring our group closer together every day," Crickard said.

Fullerton, a 20-year-old from Quispamsis, comes home to join the Sea Dogs after three seasons with the Cape Breton Eagles. The veteran of 156 career games recorded 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 46 games last season.

Éthier, also 20, is from Rosemère, Que., and was acquired by the Sea Dogs in a trade with the Shawinigan Cataractes in August. The six-foot-one, 161-pound forward was limited to just five games last season, posting three points, but had a career-high 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 62 games in 2023-24. Éthier has played a total of 169 games over four QMJHL seasons.

"Jacob continues to bring his blue-collar work ethic and mentality to the rink every day, which sets a tone for the intensity we need to play with. This contrast in leadership styles will provide a high level of complement to each other, which we believe will help steer our team in a positive direction," Crickard added.

Originally from La Pocatière, Que., Beaulieu returns to Saint John for a fourth season. The 19-year-old has played 158 games in the QMJHL to date and finished with six points (three goals, three assists) in 56 games last season.

The Sea Dogs open the 2025-26 season Friday night at TD Station against the Cape Breton Eagles. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.ca or at the TD Station box office.

-

Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships, call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025

Sea Dogs Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.