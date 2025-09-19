Regiment Hold off Wildcats Comeback for First-Ever Win

Published on September 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

In a thrilling opener for the league's newest QMJHL franchise, the Newfoundland Regiment outlasted the Moncton Wildcats 7-5 before a capacity crowd of 6,200 at the Mary Brown's Centre Thursday night in St. John's, NL.

Leading 5-2 in the second period, the defending League champion Wildcats stormed back with three goals to tie the contest at 5-5.

A late 3rd period powerplay goal from Louis-Francois Belanger was the winner and veteran Justin Larose added the empty netter. The Wildcats were led by Rian Chudzinski and Alex Mercier with two goals apiece while Niko Tournas added the other.

The Regiment fired 36 shots at Jacoby Weiner, the Cats countered with 26 at Mikus Vecvanags.

Both clubs had a number of regulars attending NHL Training camps. The rematch goes Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

