Eagles Sign Defenseman Jack Brauti

Published on September 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today the club has signed defenseman Jack Brauti.

Brauti (2006-05-26) stands 6'0, 165 pounds, has two seasons played in the OHL under his belt. Last year playing for the Niagara IceDogs, he scored 46 points in 64 games.

Jack has attended three NHL camps over the past two years, recently with the Seattle Kraken this summer, as well as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

"We are very happy to have Jack in our organization; we couldn't pass up on a highly skilled player like him. He's going to help us a lot, he's a great puck moving defenseman with great vision." said Couturier.

The Eagles start Regular Season action tomorrow night at TD Station to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.