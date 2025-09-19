Season Starts Tonight: Islanders Ready for Home Opener against Halifax

Published on September 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Islanders fans, the wait is over. Tonight, the Eastlink Centre comes alive as we drop the puck on a brand-new season. At 7 p.m., your Charlottetown Islanders go head-to-head with the Halifax Mooseheads in what's shaping up to be another home opener classic.

Last year's opener went all the way to a shootout, and if history is any clue, we're in for another battle. The Isles got the better of Halifax in 5 of 8 matchups last season, and with a packed barn behind them tonight, they'll be looking to set the tone early.

Who's In, Who's Out

We'll be without Marcus Kearsey and Owen Conrad as they skate in NHL training camps, but the Peddle brothers are back on the Island.

The debut list tonight is long with Antoine Provencher, Nolan Duskocy, CJ Watroba, Aiden MacIsaac, and Jonas Juraj Durco, all set to play their first QMJHL games in front of our home crowd.

Speaking of debuts, fans are fired up to see Brady Peddle, fresh off being drafted 3rd round in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, take the ice for the first time in a QMJHL game in Charlottetown.

The Isles return their top four scorers from last year: Matthew Butler, Ross Campbell, Nathan Leek, and Kyle Powers. They're ready to pick up right where they left off.

Despite only three spots available for our four 20-year-olds (Powers, Leek, Max Jardine, and Tyler Peddle), no matter what they're is bound to be some veteran firepower in the lineup.

The Moose

Halifax comes in with plenty of new blood, including 3rd overall draft pick Malik L'Italien and 20-year-old Connor MacPherson. They're without Liam Kilfoil, who's away at Red Wings camp, but Quinn Kennedy, last year's top scorer for the Mooseheads, is back and will be looking to make a big impact again this season.

It all starts tonight in front of a packed house at the Eastlink Centre. Puck drops at 7.







