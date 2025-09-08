Isles Make Roster Adjustment Ahead of Season

Published on September 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have added 6'5 ¬Â³ right-handed defenseman, Daniel Chen, and have reassigned F Benedetto-Antonio Masi from camp roster.

Chen is a former 7th overall pick in the 2023 OHL U18 Priority Selection Draft by the Brantford Bulldogs. In 55 GP last season, he had 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points. He had a fantastic showing in his first game with the Isles in a preseason matchup this past weekend vs. the Saint John Sea Dogs.

"He was a real pleasant surprise and an unknown commodity coming in. The situation came about quickly, got released out of the OHL and played two seasons there. The size and right shot were intriguing to us so we thought in the 11th hour we'd bring him in and he was the best player on the ice tonight [Saturday]." - Head Coach & General Manager, Jim Hulton on Daniel Chen's performance vs. Saint John (Sat. Sept. 6th)

PLAYER POSITION FROM DOB

Matt Butler C St. John's. NL 2006-05-19

Ross Campbell RW Souris, PE 2006-06-30

*Juraj Jonas Durco C Slovakia 2008-05-28

*Nolan Duskocy C Ellington, CT 2008-01-26

Anthony Flanagan RW Blainville, QC 2007-08-29

Jude Herron C Duxbury, MA 2008-04-29

Nathan Leek LW Alliston, ON 2005-09-16

Tyler Peddle C Antigonish, NS 2005-01-28

Kyle Powers LW Ottawa, ON 2005-02-17

*Antoine Provencher LW Candiac, QC 2009-07-08

Jabez Seymour C St. John's, NL 2007-07-27

Will Shields RW Falmouth, NS 2006-03-24

*Rowan Walsh C Stratford, PE 2008-01-25

*CJ Watroba LW West Springfield, MA 2007-02-02

Owen Conrad LD Stellarton, NS 2007-03-10

Daniel Chen RD Thornhill, ON 2006-08-04

Maxwell Jardine LD Miramichi, NB 2005-03-14

Marcus Kearsey LD Deer Lake, NL 2006-03-17

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil LD St-Georges, QC 2008-05-06

*Aiden MacIsaac LD Andover, MA 2007-01-11

*Brady Peddle LD Antigonish, NS 2007-05-23

Nikita Voyaga LD Moscow, Russia 2007-10-16

Vincent Gladu G Mascouche, QC 2007-06-03

Donald Hickey G Conception Bay South, NL 2007-06-01







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.