Isles Finish Home Preseason Slate Tonight against Saint John

Published on September 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders will play their final preseason home game tonight when they welcome their Maritime rivals, the Saint John Sea Dogs, to MacLauchlan Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

This marks the Islanders' last home test before the regular season officially begins with the Home Opener on Friday, September 19th, against the Halifax Mooseheads at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. Single-game tickets for the season go live Monday at 11 a.m.

Fans will be treated to plenty of storylines tonight, with both familiar faces and exciting newcomers on display.

Saint John's roster is headlined by defenseman Cameron Chartrand, who recently represented Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, as well as Alexis Joseph, the 1st overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft who arrives with plenty of hype.

The Sea Dogs also added veteran presence in Angelo Fullerton, a 20-year-old forward acquired from Cape Breton this offseason.

For Islanders fans, tonight is a chance to get a look at some of the club's most promising talent. That includes Brady Peddle, a Pittsburgh Penguins' 2025 3rd round draft pick, and Antoine Provencher, the Islanders' own 7th overall selection in the 2025 QMJHL Draft.

Fresh off international duty are Jonas Juraj Durco (Team Slovakia, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup) and Nolan Duskocy, a 2nd round pick of the 2025 QMJHL Draft who captured gold with Team USA.

Between the pipes, Islanders fans could see the preseason debuts of either Donald Hickey or Vincent Gladu, with just two goalies remaining on the roster heading into the final stretch of preseason.

With fresh faces, high draft picks, and international talent on display, tonight promises to be an exciting showcase of the future for both clubs.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. at MacLauchlan Arena.







