Islanders Reassign Two More from Camp
Published on September 3, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
The Charlottetown Islanders have reassigned G Jack Carter and F Brayden Watson from camp.
PLAYER POSITION FROM DOB
Matt Butler C St. John's. NL 2006-05-19
Ross Campbell RW Souris, PE 2006-06-30
*Juraj Jonas Durco C Slovakia 2008-05-28
*Nolan Duskocy C Ellington, CT 2008-01-26
Anthony Flanagan RW Blainville, QC 2007-08-29
Jude Herron C Duxbury, MA 2008-04-29
Nathan Leek LW Alliston, ON 2005-09-16
*Benedetto-Antonio Masi LW Laval, QC 2008-02-28
Tyler Peddle C Antigonish, NS 2005-01-28
Kyle Powers LW Ottawa, ON 2005-02-17
*Antoine Provencher LW Candiac, QC 2009-07-08
Jabez Seymour C St. John's, NL 2007-07-27
Will Shields RW Falmouth, NS 2006-03-24
*Rowan Walsh C Stratford, PE 2008-01-25
*CJ Watroba LW West Springfield, MA 2007-02-02
Owen Conrad LD Stellarton, NS 2007-03-10
Maxwell Jardine LD Miramichi, NB 2005-03-14
Marcus Kearsey LD Deer Lake, NL 2006-03-17
Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil LD St-Georges, QC 2008-05-06
*Aiden MacIsaac LD Andover, MA 2007-01-11
*Brady Peddle LD Antigonish, NS 2007-05-23
Nikita Voyaga LD Moscow, Russia 2007-10-16
Vincent Gladu G Mascouche, QC 2007-06-03
Donald Hickey G Conception Bay South, NL 2007-06-01
