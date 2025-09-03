Islanders Reassign Two More from Camp

The Charlottetown Islanders have reassigned G Jack Carter and F Brayden Watson from camp.

PLAYER POSITION FROM DOB

Matt Butler C St. John's. NL 2006-05-19

Ross Campbell RW Souris, PE 2006-06-30

*Juraj Jonas Durco C Slovakia 2008-05-28

*Nolan Duskocy C Ellington, CT 2008-01-26

Anthony Flanagan RW Blainville, QC 2007-08-29

Jude Herron C Duxbury, MA 2008-04-29

Nathan Leek LW Alliston, ON 2005-09-16

*Benedetto-Antonio Masi LW Laval, QC 2008-02-28

Tyler Peddle C Antigonish, NS 2005-01-28

Kyle Powers LW Ottawa, ON 2005-02-17

*Antoine Provencher LW Candiac, QC 2009-07-08

Jabez Seymour C St. John's, NL 2007-07-27

Will Shields RW Falmouth, NS 2006-03-24

*Rowan Walsh C Stratford, PE 2008-01-25

*CJ Watroba LW West Springfield, MA 2007-02-02

Owen Conrad LD Stellarton, NS 2007-03-10

Maxwell Jardine LD Miramichi, NB 2005-03-14

Marcus Kearsey LD Deer Lake, NL 2006-03-17

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil LD St-Georges, QC 2008-05-06

*Aiden MacIsaac LD Andover, MA 2007-01-11

*Brady Peddle LD Antigonish, NS 2007-05-23

Nikita Voyaga LD Moscow, Russia 2007-10-16

Vincent Gladu G Mascouche, QC 2007-06-03

Donald Hickey G Conception Bay South, NL 2007-06-01







