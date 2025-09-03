Cape Breton Eagles Announce Leadership Promotions

Published on September 3, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles are proud to announce that Joey Haddad has been promoted to President for the organization.

"It is an absolute honour and a privilege to accept this position," says Haddad. Growing up in Sydney I aspired at a young age to become a hockey player and play for the Eagles one day. I was lucky enough to accomplish that goal and then some. I owe a lot to this organization for providing me with inspiration, for teaching and preparing me for hockey after the junior level and for preparing me for a career after my playing days are over."

"The Cape Breton Eagles are a pillar of the local community and Cape Breton Island as a whole and I am very happy with the work my team and I have put into these last couple of years. I look forward to the future as we work to elevate all things Eagles so that our fans, corporate partners and community members from Cape Breton Island and beyond can enjoy and benefit from it for years to come."

After the promotion of Joey Haddad as President, the Eagles are very excited to announce the promotion of Melissa MacNeil as Director of Operations.

"I'm excited and grateful for the chance to step into the role of Director of Operations," says MacNeil. Over the past two years, I've had the privilege of working with an amazing team and seeing how much everyone puts into making this organization great. I can't wait to build on that and keep pushing forward-there's so much more ahead, and I'm elated to be part of it.

The teams Hockey Operations is led by Cape Breton Eagles General Manager, Sylvain Couturier who has been with the club since 2022. Couturier, with his 25 years of professional experience as General Manager in the QMJHL brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization.

Haddad, who joined the organization in July 2023, and MacNeil, who came on board in August 2023, will now work closely with General Manager Sylvain Couturier as part of the Eagles' core management team. This structure ensures a strong, collaborative approach across all areas of the organization

"We are proud to congratulate Melissa and Joey on their well-earned promotions within our organization," said Eagles Majority Owner Irwin Simon. "Over the past two years, they have consistently demonstrated a commitment, and a strong passion for the development of our business and team. Their leadership and contributions have had a large impact on our recent success, and these promotions are a reflection of the hard work and dedication they bring each day. We look forward to seeing them continue to excel in their new roles as we prepare for an exciting season ahead."

The Eagles start off the 2025-26 Regular Season on the road in Saint John on September 19th & 20th, then returning home the following weekend to host the Moncton Wildcats in their Home Opener weekend.







