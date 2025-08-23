Eagles Announce Roster Moves

August 23, 2025

Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier has confirmed that 10 players have been reassigned from the team's 2025 Training Camp roster.

The following players have been reassigned:

Konstantin Hutzinger (Invite, 2025)

Charlie MacLeod (4th round, 70th overall, 2025)

Julien Nadeau (2nd round, 23rd overall, 2025)

Easton Annello (5th round, 92nd overall, 2025)

Louca Connolly (Trade, QUE 2024)

Drew Murphy (2nd round, 30th overall, 2025)

Tristan Richard (Invite, 2025)

Carter Fogarty (Invite, 2025)

Jax Ginnish (6th round, 102nd overall, 2025)

William Dubé (3rd round, 40th overall, 2025)

Eagles continue training camp today with a preseason matchup against the Halifax Mooseheads at Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro at 4:00pm.







