Islanders Reassign 11 Players

Published on August 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton announced that the team has reassigned 11 players following our first 3 preseason games vs. the Newfoundland Regiment.

The following players have been reassigned from camp:

Gannon Hunter Free Agent

Dylan Caron Trade (BLB)

Theo Lebrun Drafted 2024

Michael Denney Free Agent

Brayden Stumpf Returning

Lane Sim Returning

Mathis Valente Returning

Will Clark Drafted 2024

Gavin Smith Drafted 2024

Charles-Albert Pouliot Drafted 2024

Quinlan Clair Free Agent

Islanders play Sept. 6th at MacLauchlan Arena at 7PM vs. the Saint John Sea Dogs.







