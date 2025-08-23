Islanders Reassign 11 Players
Published on August 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
The Charlottetown Islanders General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton announced that the team has reassigned 11 players following our first 3 preseason games vs. the Newfoundland Regiment.
The following players have been reassigned from camp:
Gannon Hunter Free Agent
Dylan Caron Trade (BLB)
Theo Lebrun Drafted 2024
Michael Denney Free Agent
Brayden Stumpf Returning
Lane Sim Returning
Mathis Valente Returning
Will Clark Drafted 2024
Gavin Smith Drafted 2024
Charles-Albert Pouliot Drafted 2024
Quinlan Clair Free Agent
Islanders play Sept. 6th at MacLauchlan Arena at 7PM vs. the Saint John Sea Dogs.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2025
- Islanders Reassign 11 Players - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Announce Roster Moves - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlottetown Islanders Stories
- Islanders Reassign 11 Players
- Islanders Show Offensive Spark in Narrow Loss to Regiment
- Regiment Pull Away Late to Take Game 2
- Islanders and Regiment Set for Preseason Doubleheader in Fredericton
- Regiment Edge Islanders in Preseason Opener at Simmons Sports Centre