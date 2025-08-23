Islanders Show Offensive Spark in Narrow Loss to Regiment

Published on August 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders closed out their preseason double-header at Willie O'Ree Place on Thursday night with a hard-fought battle against the Newfoundland Regiment, falling 6-5 in a fast-paced and physical contest.

It was a special night for Islanders fans as they got their first look at brothers Brady and Tyler Peddle in black and gold, along with 2025 1st-round pick Antoine Provencher. Plenty of talent was on display, with Souris' Ross Campbell, Matt Butler and Marcus Kearsey suiting up for a Friday night tilt in Fredericton.

Goaltender Gannon Hunter drew the start for Charlottetown, while Luca Campo got the nod for Newfoundland.

Hunter had a terrific start to the game making some big saves leading to Michael Denney opening the scoring just 5:46 in.

The game started with energy and intensity. Tyler Peddle made his presence felt early with a thunderous hit.

The Regiment answered back midway through the frame, as Matys St-Gelais buried the equalizer. The 1st period closed deadlocked 1-1, with shots nearly even at 9-8 in favour of Newfoundland.

The middle frame provided plenty of fireworks. Zachary Rushton (Fredericton, NB) put the Regiment ahead on the powerplay before Tyler Peddle responded minutes later, scoring in his Islanders debut to tie things up 2-2.

Denney quickly followed with his second of the night, giving Charlottetown a short-lived 3-2 lead.

Momentum continued to swing as Kearsey, playing against his home province for the first time, buried a slick feed from Provencher to extend the Isles' lead to 4-2.

But the Regiment battled back late-Ty Peddigrew cut the deficit to one before St-Gelais notched his second of the game in the final seconds to knot the score 4-4 heading into the 3rd.

On an early powerplay, the Islanders executed a perfect tic-tac-toe play as Peddle set up Butler, who found Campbell in his sweet spot for the 5-4 go-ahead goal.

But Newfoundland quickly turned the game on its head with goals from Xander Boutilier and Daniel Hussa, taking a 6-5 lead.

Despite a late push, including pulling the goalie for the extra attacker, Charlottetown couldn't find the equalizer. The Regiment held on for the 6-5 victory, sweeping the three-game preseason series.

The Islanders now turn their attention to the final stretch of preseason as training camp battles continue and the roster takes shape ahead of the regular season. Next preseason game is September 6th at MacLauchlan Arena (7pm) vs. the Saint John Sea Dogs.







