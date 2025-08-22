Regiment Pull Away Late to Take Game 2

Published on August 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders returned to action Saturday afternoon in Fredericton for the second game of their preseason series against the Newfoundland Regiment and the first of a doubleheader at Willie O'Ree Place.

Despite a strong effort and plenty of positives to build on, the Islanders fell 6-2 despite outshooting the Regiment 33-27.

The Islanders came out flying in the 1st period, outshooting the Regiment 5-1 in the opening minutes and generating quality chances. Fans also got their first look at newly acquired goaltender Vincent Gladu, who made several solid stops in his Islanders debut.

The Regiment struck first, however, when Jayden Lazare opened the scoring midway through the opening period.

A 5-minute major penalty to Leek gave Newfoundland a lengthy powerplay, and they capitalized late as Ben Veitch made it 2-0 with his 1st of preseason. Charlottetown carried the shot advantage 11-8 after one but trailed by two heading into the break.

The 2nd period saw the Islanders finally break through offensively. Defenceman Owen Conrad wired home a shot from the point to record Charlottetown's first goal of the preseason.

After the Regiment answered quickly, Lane Sim battled in front to bury a rebound and cut the deficit to 3-2. The Isles carried the play through much of the frame, outshooting Newfoundland 25-20 after 40 minutes.

The 3rd period, however, belonged to the Regiment. Forward Justin Larose completed his hat-trick with two goals in the first 10 minutes, both coming on the powerplay, before Gavin Connors extended the lead to 6-2.

The Islanders continued to press, finishing with a 33-27 edge in shots, but couldn't solve goaltender Chase Anderson on four powerplay opportunities.

While the scoreline tilted in Newfoundland's favour, the Islanders showed progress in their play, particularly in the 2nd period where their speed and forecheck created momentum.

Charlottetown will get a quick chance to bounce back tonight at 7 p.m. in Game 3 of the series, also in Fredericton. Fans can look forward to the debut of Brady and Tyler Peddle, as well as the return of 2025 first-round pick Antoine Provencher and veteran defenceman Marcus Kearsey.

Livstream available on the Regiment YouTube page.







