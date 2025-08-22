Islanders and Regiment Set for Preseason Doubleheader in Fredericton

The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road today for a preseason doubleheader against the Newfoundland Regiment at Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton. Game 2 gets underway at 2 p.m. with Game 3 following at 7 p.m.

The Islanders and Regiment kicked off their preseason Wednesday night at the Simmons Sports Centre in front of a packed Charlottetown crowd. The game was physical and penalty-filled, with the lone goal coming in the 2nd period from Charlottetown native Liam Arsenault of the Regiment. Strong goaltending on both sides kept the score tight from start to finish.

With the series shifting to Fredericton, both teams will look to tighten up their play and open the ice for more offense. For both teams, today's matchups carry extra weight as coaches assess performances and make tough choices ahead of final roster cuts.

Forward Jonas Juraj Durco has landed in Charlottetown Thursday night after representing Slovakia at the prestigious Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. He will not be in the lineup today. Meanwhile, fans can expect Nolan Duskocy, fresh off duty with Team USA, to arrive in Charlottetown on tomorrow.

With spots still up for grabs and both teams eager to establish an edge in this preseason rivalry, Islanders fans can expect two intense battles in Fredericton. The stage is set for a competitive day of hockey as players leave it all on the ice in hopes of earning their place on the final roster.







