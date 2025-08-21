Regiment Edge Islanders in Preseason Opener at Simmons Sports Centre

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders opened their 2025 preseason schedule on home ice Wednesday night, dropping a hard-fought 1-0 decision to the Newfoundland Regiment in front of a lively crowd of 655 at the Simmons Sports Centre.

The opening period set the tone for the night as both teams came out physical, with bodies flying and scrums after nearly every whistle. The Islanders generated plenty of chances early, leading the shot clock 11-2 just seven minutes in, but couldn't capitalize on three first-period powerplay opportunities.

After 20 minutes, the score remained deadlocked 0-0, with the Islanders holding a 15-11 edge in shots.

The physical intensity continued into the 2nd period.

Newfoundland struck first at 9:05 when Charlottetown native Liam Arsenault (Charlottetown-native) found the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Despite several chances with the man advantage, including a four-minute powerplay midway through the period, the Islanders were kept off the board thanks to strong goaltending from Regiment netminder Antoine Proulx.

Newfoundland carried a 1-0 lead and a 24-21 shot advantage into the 3rd.

The Islanders made a planned goalie change to start the final frame, with Jack Carter replacing Gannon Hunter between the pipes.

The 3rd period saw fewer penalties as both sides tightened up defensively. Charlottetown pushed late, but despite outshooting Newfoundland in the final moments, they were unable to solve Proulx. The Regiment held on for the 1-0 victory, finishing with a 37-32 advantage in shots.

Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton is expected to make further roster reassignments following Wednesday's contest as the Islanders continue to trim down their training camp roster.

The Islanders return to action this weekend when they face the Regiment in a doubleheader in Fredericton on Friday, August 22.







