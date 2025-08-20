Islanders Kick off Pre-Season against Newfoundland Regiment

The Charlottetown Islanders return to action tonight for their first pre-season test, hosting the Newfoundland Regiment at 7:00 p.m. at Simmons Sports Centre.

It's the opening chance to see the Islanders measure up against QMJHL competition following the conclusion of Training Camp and the Cusson Cup.

The Cusson Cup wrapped up yesterday, with Team Black sweeping the three-game series over Team White by scores of 5-2, 7-4, and 3-2. Standout performances came from newcomer Brady Peddle and 2024 draft picks Charles-Albert Pouliot and Ben Masi, who helped Team Black, coached by Kevin Henderson, claim the trophy in front of strong crowds at Simmons.

With 16 players reassigned following camp, the lineup tonight will feature plenty of youth looking to make their mark.

Islanders Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton says, "It's an evaluation for some people as we get down to the nitty gritty for final spots."

The matchup also reignites a familiar rivalry. Last season, Charlottetown and Bathurst-now the Newfoundland Regiment-went back and forth in the standings all year long, battling in one of the fiercest rivalries of the 2024-25 campaign.

Fans can expect the intensity to pick right back up as the Islanders' next wave of talent gets its first shot against one of the club's biggest rivals.

Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at Simmons Sports Centre.

UPDATED ROSTER

Matt Butler C St. John's. NL 2006-05-19

Ross Campbell RW Souris, PE 2006-06-30

Will Clark LW Rothessay, NB 2008-04-11

Michael Denney RW Keswick, ON 2006-07-14

Jake Doherty C Bolton, MA 2007-09-02

Juraj Jonas Durco C Slovakia 2008-05-28

Nolan Duskocy C Ellington, CT 2008-01-26

Anthony Flanagan RW Blainville, QC 2007-08-29

Jude Herron C Duxbury, MA 2008-04-29

Nathan Leek LW Alliston, ON 2005-09-16

*Benedetto-Antonio Masi LW Laval, QC 2008-02-28

*Aidan Patton C Wallingford, CT 2007-06-26

Tyler Peddle C Antigonish, NS 2005-01-28

*Charles-Albert Pouliot LW St-Georges, QC 2008-02-19

Kyle Powers LW Ottawa, ON 2005-02-17

*Antoine Provencher LW Candiac, QC 2009-07-08

Jabez Seymour C St. John's, NL 2007-07-27

Will Shields RW Falmouth, NS 2006-03-24

Lane Sim C New Glasgow, NS 2007-05-09

*Gavin Smith C St. Andrews, NB 2008-09-24

Brayden Stumpf RW Kitchener, ON 2006-10-09

Mathis Valente RW Lorraine, QC 2007-01-31

*Rowan Walsh C Stratford, PE 2008-01-25

*CJ Watroba LW West Springfield, MA 2007-02-02

*Brayden Watson RW Woodstock, NB 2009-01-26

*Dylan Caron RD Victoriaville, QC 2008-03-02

Owen Conrad LD Stellarton, NS 2007-03-10

Maxwell Jardine LD Miramichi, NB 2005-03-14

Marcus Kearsey LD Deer Lake, NL 2006-03-17

*Theo Lebrun LD St-Pascal, QC 2008-07-27

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil LD St-Georges, QC 2008-05-06

*Aiden MacIsaac LD Andover, MA 2007-01-11

*Brady Peddle LD Antigonish, NS 2007-05-23

Nikita Voyaga LD Moscow, Russia 2007-10-16

*Quinlan Clair RD St. Catharines, ON 2007-11-04

*Hudson Bradley G Stratford, PE 2007-11-27

*Jack Carter G St. Phillipis, NL 2007-04-24

Vincent Gladu G Mascouche, QC 2007-06-03

Donald Hickey G Conception Bay South, NL 2007-06-01

*Gannon Hunter G Kingsville, ON 2007-06-23







