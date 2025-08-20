Newfoundland Regiment Sign First Round Pick Quinn Norman

Published on August 20, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







FREDERICTON, NB - The Newfoundland Regiment are proud to announce they have signed defenceman Quinn Norman to a QMJHL scholarship and development agreement.

Norman, a Conception Bay South native, was selected by Newfoundland in the 1st round (6th overall) in the 2025 QMJHL Draft) following a stellar season with the Vaughan Kings U16 team where he collected 24 points (6G, 18A) in 33 games.

Following his selection by the Regiment, he was also invited to attend the Hockey Canada U17 development camp last month in Oakville, Ontario.

"I always wished to play back at home and I just can't wait to get started," said Norman. "It'll be great to be home with all my family and friends and I just can't wait to get started."

Norman and his Regiment teammates open their preseason tonight at the Simmons Centre in Prince Edward Island as they take on the Charlottetown Islanders at 7pm AST. A live stream of the game is available via the Islanders YouTube channel.

Puck drop for the inaugural season of Newfoundland Regiment hockey is set for September 18 when the reigning champion Moncton Wildcats visit the Mary Brown's Centre on opening night.

Single game tickets for all 32 home games are available now.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.