An Exciting New Era for Newfoundland Hockey: 2025 Training Camp Preview

Published on August 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







It's an exciting time for Newfoundland Regiment fans with their first ever regular season just over a month away. But before the team takes the ice on September 18, Head Coach Gordie Dwyer and his staff must build their opening night roster beginning August 17 when training camp is set to get underway in Fredericton, NB.

Boasting an exciting mix of fresh, young talent and highly touted returnees from the Titan, here's a preview of the Regiment roster to give fans an idea of how the team is shaping up for the 2025/26 campaign:

Fantastic first rounders

There is perhaps no better place to start with regards to potential than the first three players to ever put on a Regiment sweater.

Ben Veitch (F), Quinn Norman (D), and Phenwick MacLean (F) join Newfoundland as a young trio with sky high offensive abilities - it is no coincidence they were three of the top eight skaters selected in the 2025 QMJHL Draft.

In Veitch and Norman, two hometown products, Regiment fans may already have the pair on their radar, but it won't be long before MacLean makes his impression given his ability to score goals with regularity.

These three are just some of the notable prospects in a system filled with plenty of exciting young talent.

NHL selected skaters

Nothing motivates a young player to find that next level quite like hearing your name called at the NHL Entry Draft.

That's exactly where Will Reynolds (Seattle Kraken, RD3 - 68th), Noah Laberge (Buffalo Sabres, RD5 - 135th), and Dawson Sharkey (Dallas Stars, RD6 - 190th) all found themselves this past Spring.

Three of the biggest bright spots from last season in Acadie-Bathurst, all three are expected to play a pivotal role for Newfoundland in 2025/26.

Proven veteran presence

A good recipe for success in the QMJHL has always included a veteran presence on the roster and that's exactly what the Regiment have in guys like Emile Perron and Justin Larose.

Perron, a 20-year-old Gatineau native, enters his fifth and final season in the league having spent his last three years in Acadie-Bathurst. One of the top two point contributors from the Titan blueline in each of the last two seasons, he should offer some crucial support both on the scoresheet and in the locker room.

Larose, another fifth year Quebec product, is new to the organization after being acquired in a trade earlier this month. He brings plenty of offensive upside having scored at a point per game pace across the last two seasons with the Victoriaville Tigres & Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Confidence in the crease

Seven goalies come into camp looking to earn a spot on the Regiment roster with some intriguing newcomers joining just one returnee from the Titan crease.

Mikus Vecvanags, a 5th round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, is set for his first full season in the QMJHL after making nine starts for Acadie-Bathurst in 2024/25.

Among the six fresh faces are Antoine Proulx, a 2024 Titan draftee and the top goaltending prospect in Quebec's U18AAA ranks this past season as well as Chase Anderson, a free agent invite fresh off attending the Washington Capitals development camp.

Although there is some uncertainty as to who will be coach Dwyer's starter down the stretch, it's clear there's plenty of potential between the pipes within this group.

The Newfoundland Regiment kickstart training camp in on August 17 where the first half of camp will take place due to limited access to sports facilities across St. John's in the month of August.

In addition to a series of inter-squad scrimmages, practices, and fitness tests, the Regiment are slated to play a total of five preseason games including four home games at Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton. General admission tickets for the four games taking place in Fredericton are available now online only.

Further details on scheduling for the Newfoundland portion of training camp will be available in the coming weeks.

Newfoundland opens their regular season campaign on home ice September 18 vs. the Moncton Wildcats for the first of eight straight games at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Single game tickets for all 32 home games are now available online or in-person at the Mary Brown's Centre box office.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.