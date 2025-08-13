Newfoundland Regiment Announce Inaugural Training Camp Roster & Schedule

August 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment hockey club is proud to share the roster, schedule, and key dates for their 2025-26 training camp.

62 players (36F, 19D & 7G), including eight Newfoundlanders, will report to Fredericton, NB beginning on August 17 where the first half of camp will take place due to limited access to sports facilities across St. John's in the month of August.

In addition to a series of inter-squad scrimmages, practices, and fitness tests, the Regiment are slated to play a total of five preseason games including four home games at Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton.

General admission tickets for the four games taking place in Fredericton are available now online only.

The full preseason game schedule is as follows:

Wed, August 20: Newfoundland @ Charlottetown 7:00 pm AT Simmons Sports Centre - Charlottetown

Fri, August 22: Charlottetown vs. Newfoundland 2:00 pm AT Willie O'Ree Place - Fredericton

Fri, August 22: Charlottetown vs. Newfoundland 7:00 pm AT Willie O'Ree Place - Fredericton

Sat, August 23: Saint John vs. Newfoundland 7:00 pm AT Willie O'Ree Place - Fredericton

Thu, August 28: Saint John vs. Newfoundland 7:00 pm AT Willie O'Ree Place - Fredericton

Following the game on August 28, all remaining players will be given a break across Labour Day weekend before travelling to Newfoundland for the conclusion of camp. Further details on scheduling for the Newfoundland portion of training camp will be available in the coming weeks.

Newfoundland opens their regular season campaign on home ice September 18 vs. the Moncton Wildcats for the first of eight straight games at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Single game tickets for all 32 home games are now available online or in-person at the Mary Brown's Centre box office.

Camp Roster:

FORWARDS (36)

PLAYER S DOB BIRTHPLACE/HOMETOWN 24-25 CLUB LEAGUE ACQUIRED

Arsenault, Liam L 25-11-2008 Cornwall, PE Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 1st round, 18th overall (2024)

Bélanger, Louis-François L 14-11-2007 Matane, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 2nd round, 21st overall (2023)

Boutilier, Xander L 13-07-2008 Middle Sackville, NS Kimball Union USHS-Prep Drafted in 5th round, 81st overall (2024)

Brunet, Mavrick L 08-10-2006 Laval, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Cal, Hugo R 09-09-2007 Gap, FRA Terrebonne QJHL Drafted in 9th round, 149th overall (2023)

Cleary, Ewan L 16-10-2006 Conception Bay South, NL Milton Academy USHS-Prep Free Agent (2025)

Connors, Gavin L 19-03-2008 Pouch Cove, NL East Coast Blizzard M18 AAA Free Agent (2025)

Covelluzzi, Joseph R 30-01-2009 Wakefield, MA Cushing USHS-Prep Drafted in 6th round, 100th overall (2025)

Danicek, Marek L 05-09-2006 Kladno, CZE HC Sparta Praha Czechia U20 Drafted in 1st round, 24th overall (Import 2025)

Deslisle, Elliot R 19-04-2008 St-Raymond, QC Seminaire St-Francois Blizzard M18 AAA Drafted in 8th round, 135th overall (2024)

Dinneen, Max L 05-07-2006 Brentwood, NH Cushing USHS-Prep Free Agent (2025)

Ford, Brody L 17-06-2008 Sydney Mines, NS Rothesay Netherwood M18 AAA Free Agent (2025)

Gauthier, Leo R 22-02-2008 Laval, QC Laval-Montreal Rousseau QM18 AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 32nd overall (2024)

Goguen, Tyson R 28-01-2007 Moncton, NB Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Grant, William L 24-08-2007 Torbay, NL Holy Trinity CAHS Free Agent (2025)

Haché, Félix-Sylvain L 05-05-2009 Le Goulet, NB Northern Moose M18 AAA Drafted in 5th round, 76th overall (2025)

Hussa, Danny L 06-05-2007 North Wales, PA Blackfalds Bulldogs BCHL Free Agent (2025)

Hymovitz, Ty R 13-02-2008 Needham, MA Thayer Academy USHS-Prep Drafted in 11th round, 190th overall (2025)

Laberge, Cedrik R 25-08-2008 St-Andre-d'Argenteuil, QC Amos QM18 AAA Drafted in 9th round, 153rd overall (2024)

Larose, Justin L 26-04-2005 Saint-Lazare, QC Drummondville/Victoriaville QMJHL via trade (2025)

Larsen, Lynden L 29-01-2008 Verdun, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 4th round, 63rd overall (2024)

Legere, Luc R 03-05-2007 Halifax, NS Holderness USHS-Prep Drafted in 9th round, 152nd overall (2023)

MacLean, Phenwick L 12-03-2009 Bedford, NS Dartmouth M18 AAA Drafted in 1st round, 8th overall (2025)

Marmulak, Maddex R 31-07-2007 Middle Sackville, NS Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 14th round, 239th overall (2023)

Peddigrew, Ty L 02-03-2007 St. John's, NL Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 3rd round, 46th overall (2023)

Pilgrim-Edwards, Blake L 07-07-2005 Elmsdale, NS Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2022)

Pilote, Dominic (INJ) L 23-07-2006 St-Basile, QC Rimouski QMJHL via trade (2025)

Roy, Samuel R 11-02-2008 St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC College Charles-Lemoyne M18 AAA Drafted in 5th round, 86th overall (2024)

Rushton, Zachary R 13-04-2007 Fredericton, NB Fredericton Red Wings MJAHL via trade (2023)

Sharkey, Dawson R 23-07-2006 Souris, PE Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2023)

Shearer, Will R 16-12-2008 Halifax, NS Halifax M18 AAA Drafted in 6th round, 110th overall (2024)

St-Gelais, Matys L 12-03-2009 Quebec, QC Seacoast/Pittsburgh 15U AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 27th overall (2025)

St-Onge, Mathieu R 04-05-2005 Quebec, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Veitch, Ben L 11-10-2009 St. John's, NL York Simcoe OMHA U16 Drafted in 1st round, 5th overall (2025)

Wood, Tyler L 15-02-2006 Charlottetown, PE Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Free Agent (2024)

Zhukov, Aleksei R 18-04-2008 Yekaterinburg, RUS Long Island 16U AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 85th overall (Import 2025)

DEFENCEMEN (19)

PLAYER S DOB BIRTHPLACE/HOMETOWN 24-25 CLUB LEAGUE ACQUIRED

Anderson, Ethan R 24-08-2007 Stratford, PE South Kent M18 AAA Drafted in 13th round, 221st overall (2023)

Austin, Kingsley L 18-02-2007 New Glasgow, NS Pictou County MJAHL Drafted in 8th round, 131st overall (2023)

Boisclair, Liam L 31-01-2008 Trois-Rivieres, QC Trois-Rivieres M18 AAA Drafted in 10th round, 171st overall (2024)

Cadrin, Samuel L 01-06-2009 St-Laurent, QC Lac St-Louis M18 AAA Drafted in 12th round, 212th overall (2025)

Daniele, Biagio Jr. L 30-06-2008 Montreal, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 1st round, 9th overall (2024)

Dyke, Owen L 08-10-2008 Spaniards Bay, NL Rothesay Netherood M18 AAA Drafted in 6th round, 97th overall (2024)

Girard, Benjamin R 14-02-2008 Montreal, QC Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal M18 AAA Drafted in 6th round, 99th overall (2024)

Laberge, Noah L 09-10-2006 St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 4th round, 67th overall (2022)

Lazare, Jayden R 28-04-2007 Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Morin, Thomas L 20-08-2008 Quebec, QC Seminaire St-Francois Blizzard M18 AAA Drafted in 3rd round, 53rd overall (2024)

Norman, Quinn L 22-12-2009 Conception Bay South, NL Vaughan GTHL U16 Drafted in 1st round, 6th overall (2025)

Palmer, Jacoby L 09-08-2009 Holden, MA Long Island 15U AAA Drafted in 7th round, 118th overall (2025)

Perron, Emile L 10-05-2005 Gatineau, QC Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2022)

Reynolds, Will L 11-08-2007 Nasonworth, NB Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL via trade (2024)

Seydi, Moussa L 14-05-2007 Beaconsfield, QC St. Marks School USHS-Prep Drafted in 7th round, 123rd overall (2023)

Sheck, Aaron R 04-01-2009 Montreal, QC Reps Hockey Club GTHL U16 Drafted in 9th round, 154th overall (2025)

Sheppard, Max L 25-12-2008 Mount Pearl, NL Stanstead College M18 D1 Drafted in 13th round, 225th overall (2024)

Veilleux, Jacob L 19-02-2009 Moncton, NB Moncton M18 AAA Drafted in 3rd round, 46th overall (2025)

Walker, Gabriel L 20-10-2009 Fredericton, NB Fredericton M18 AAA Drafted in 8th round, 136th overall (2025)

GOALIES (7)

PLAYER C DOB BIRTHPLACE/HOMETOWN 24-25 CLUB LEAGUE ACQUIRED

Anderson, Chase L 03-03-2006 Marblehead, MA Phillips Academy Andover USHS-Prep Free Agent Invite

Bédard, Thomas L 25-09-2009 Quebec, QC Seminaire St-Francois Blizzard M18 AAA Drafted in 7th round, 128th overall (2025)

Campo, Luca L 10-04-2008 Lachine, QC Kimball Union USHS-Prep Drafted in 12th round, 207th overall (2024)

Gallant, George L 21-12-2006 Summerside, PE Summerside MJAHL Free Agent (2023)

Proulx, Antoine L 11-07-2008 St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC Levis Chevaliers M18 AAA Drafted in 2nd round, 23rd overall (2024)

Quimper, Samuel L 11-06-2007 Saint-Quentin, NB Northern Moose M18 AAA Drafted in 7th round, 121st overall (2023)

Vecvanags, Mikus L 17-01-2006 Riga, LAT Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL Drafted in 1st round, 19th overall (Import 2024)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.