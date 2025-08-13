Wildcats 2025 Training Camp & Pre-Season Schedule
August 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
Moncton Wildcats 2025 Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, is set to begin Thursday, August 14 at the Avenir Centre.
This year, we will have 4 Red vs White intersquad games which will be open to the general public and free of charge, please see schedule below. Practices will be closed to the general public.
Red vs White Intersquad Games
Fans are to enter through the Roar Store doors
Doors will open 15 mins prior to puck drop, and we ask fans to exit the building immediately following the game.
We ask fans to sit in sections 104-108.
These games will also be livestreamed on Wildcats YouTube.
Rookie Training Camp Schedule
Thursday, August 14 - Players arrive
Friday, August 15
10am-12pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #1. Open to the public.
5:30-7:30pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #2. Open to the public.
Saturday, August 16
10:15am-12:15pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #3. Open to the public.
Main Training Camp Schedule
Sunday, August 17 - Players arrive
Monday, August 18
6:30-8:30pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #4. Open to the public.
Tuesday, August 19
7pm - Pre-Season game vs Saint John Sea Dogs, Avenir Centre, Moncton NB
Wednesday, August 20
7pm - Pre-Season game @ Saint John Sea Dogs, St. Stephen NB
Friday, August 22
7pm - Pre-Season game vs Saint John Sea Dogs, Aitken Centre, Fredericton NB | Buy Tickets
Friday, September 5
7pm - Pre-Season game @ Saint John Sea Dogs, AYR Motor Centre, Woodstock NB
Sunday, September 7
3pm - Pre-Season game vs Charlottetown Islanders, JK Irving Centre, Bouctouche NB
Pre-Season Admission Information
Call the Wildcats Business Office at 506-382-5555 or visit the Roar Store (WED-FRI, Noon-4pm) for pre-season admission information.
Admission Fees
Adult - $12
Senior(60+) - $10
Student(14-18) - $8
Youth (6-13) - $5
Under 5 - Free
