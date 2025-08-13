Wildcats 2025 Training Camp & Pre-Season Schedule

August 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Moncton Wildcats 2025 Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, is set to begin Thursday, August 14 at the Avenir Centre.

This year, we will have 4 Red vs White intersquad games which will be open to the general public and free of charge, please see schedule below. Practices will be closed to the general public.

Red vs White Intersquad Games

Fans are to enter through the Roar Store doors

Doors will open 15 mins prior to puck drop, and we ask fans to exit the building immediately following the game.

We ask fans to sit in sections 104-108.

These games will also be livestreamed on Wildcats YouTube.

Rookie Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, August 14 - Players arrive

Friday, August 15

10am-12pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #1. Open to the public.

5:30-7:30pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #2. Open to the public.

Saturday, August 16

10:15am-12:15pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #3. Open to the public.

Main Training Camp Schedule

Sunday, August 17 - Players arrive

Monday, August 18

6:30-8:30pm - Intersquad Red vs White game #4. Open to the public.

Tuesday, August 19

7pm - Pre-Season game vs Saint John Sea Dogs, Avenir Centre, Moncton NB

Wednesday, August 20

7pm - Pre-Season game @ Saint John Sea Dogs, St. Stephen NB

Friday, August 22

7pm - Pre-Season game vs Saint John Sea Dogs, Aitken Centre, Fredericton NB | Buy Tickets

Friday, September 5

7pm - Pre-Season game @ Saint John Sea Dogs, AYR Motor Centre, Woodstock NB

Sunday, September 7

3pm - Pre-Season game vs Charlottetown Islanders, JK Irving Centre, Bouctouche NB

Pre-Season Admission Information

Call the Wildcats Business Office at 506-382-5555 or visit the Roar Store (WED-FRI, Noon-4pm) for pre-season admission information.

Admission Fees

Adult - $12

Senior(60+) - $10

Student(14-18) - $8

Youth (6-13) - $5

Under 5 - Free







