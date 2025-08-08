Return of the Mac as Cats Visit UNB

August 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Gardiner MacDougall will make his much-anticipated return to UNB's Aitken Centre as the UNB REDS host the Gilles-Courteau Trophy winning Moncton Wildcats and the Saint John Sea Dogs in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League pre-season action on Friday, August 22nd. Game time is 7:00pm.

"We are super excited for the Wildcats to come back to the historic Aitken Centre and play the pre-season Battle of New Brunswick at the University of New Brunswick," said MacDougall. "It may be August, but fans can expect a great game from both teams."

MacDougall is more than familiar with the Aitken Centre.

In 24 seasons as the head coach of UNB's men's hockey program, he won nine national championships, 13 Atlantic University Sport titles, and 490 regular season games which makes him the winningest coach in U SPORTS men's hockey history.

"To have Gardiner back in our building will be an event in itself," said Nick Zildjan, the Assistant Director of REDS Communications, Marketing & Events. "He did so much during his almost quarter-century at UNB, to have him come back in any capacity will excite REDS fans and Fredericton hockey fans."

MacDougall retired from UNB in May of 2024, following the REDS' perfect 43-0 season. He joined the Wildcats a short time later, along with his son Taylor, a UNB alum who played five seasons under his father, who took over as Moncton's General Manager.

In his first season behind the Moncton bench, MacDougall led the Wildcats to the second-best record in the Canadian Hockey League, the QMJHL title and a berth in the 2025 Memorial Cup tournament.

"Coach MacDougall has proven himself at the U SPORTS and major junior levels and we're really happy to see him coming back, if only for a night," said UNB REDS Director of Athletics Jeff Speedy. "Our fans have enjoyed QMJHL pre-season action in the past, but this game should prove a bit more special with Gardiner and Taylor returning."

Tickets for the game go on sale on Monday, August 11th, at 10:00am.

