Sea Dogs Sign Second-Round CHL Import Draft Pick Patryk Zubek

August 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2025 second-round Import Draft pick Patryk Zubek to a QMJHL scholarship and development agreement, the team announced Friday.

"As we continue to remodel our backend, Patryk is a big defender who we felt could bring consistent two-way play on our left side," said Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard. "We know he's excited to get started in Saint John, and we feel the same way. We're looking forward to getting him immersed in our great community and having him play an important role on our team."

Zubek, a dual citizen of Slovakia and Poland, was selected 67th overall by the Sea Dogs during the 2025 CHL Import Draft in July. The six-foot-three, 207-pound blueliner posted 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 31 games with Team Slovakia U18 this season and represented his country at the Under-18 Worlds.

"I'm very happy to join such a great organization like the Sea Dogs," said Zubek. "I'm ready to compete for the highest goals with this team, and I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the League."

The 18-year-old also recorded seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven games with Barani Banská Bystrica U20, and appeared in one game for HC Banská Bystrica in the Tipsport Liga, Slovakia's top professional league.







